*Editor's note - Remainder of marine fisheries meeting continued after press deadline, so go to crolinacoastonline.com to see updates.
EMERALD ISLE — The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission, after hearing hours of public comment Wednesday night and Thursday morning, voted 5-4 Thursday afternoon to leave in place through 2024 the Pamlico and Neuse rivers gill net closure upstream of the ferry lines.
The vote, on a motion by Doug Rader, who holds the scientist slot on the panel, came on the second day of the panel’s three-day meeting in the Islander Hotel in Emerald Isle. Dr. Rader said the continuation of the closure will allow officials to assess the impact on recovery of the stock before lifting it.
The vote, after a long discussion, broke down as follows:
O Dr. Rader – yes.
O Robert McNeill (recreational fisherman) – yes.
O Tom Roller (recreational industry) – yes.
O Ana Shellem (commercial fisherman/dealer) – yes.
O Rob Bizzell (recreational fisherman) - yes.
O Doug Cross (commercial fisherman/dealer) – no.
O Mike Blanton (commercial fisherman) – no.
O Sarah Gardner (at-large) – no.
O Donald Huggins (at large) - no.
Technically, the vote was on an Amendment 2 to the estuarine striped bass management plan that includes the current Pamlico and Neuse Rivers gill net closure upstream of the ferry lines. This closure was enacted in 2019 by the commission during a special meeting.
The Coastal Conservation Association of North Carolina strongly supports the closure and says it is helping to improve the stocks of not only striped bass, but other fish stocks that have been under pressure. The organization wanted the state commission to extend the gill net closure into part of Pamlico Sound to “accelerate recovery” of other finfish, including river herring, sturgeon, southern flounder, shad, striped mullet and speckled trout, but that didn’t happen.
Before the vote on Dr. Rader’s motion, Cross made a motion to lift the ban, but it failed by a 4-4 vote with one abstention, by Dr, Rader.
“A net catches a fish, a hook catches a fish,” Cross said. Recreational fishermen, he said, “look at gill nets, but never take a look at themselves” in terms of impacts on what they catch. He contended that gill nets are actually more selective than hook-and-line fishing, as net mesh size controls what fish get in.
“We have to manage what we have,” countered Roller, a Carteret County fishing guide. He added that the plan for striped bass isn’t a “net ban,” it’s a “closure in a small area.”
Others said there are issues in the fishery beyond nets and hooks.
Gardner, also a fishing guide, said the “900-pound gorilla” is water quality and the two sides “have to find a way to work together.”
Glenn Skinner, executive director of the N.C. Fisheries Association, a trade and lobbying group for commercial fishermen in the state, spoke during the Thursday morning public comment session and presented information about gill net use and fish stocks in state from Texas to South Carolina, where gill nets have been banned for decades.
Many of the fish stocks that should have improved are still considered overfished, he said, and there’s no reason to think North Carolina will be any different.
He was disappointed in the vote.
“This is not going to solve the problem,” he said in an interview. If overfishing is occurring in North Carolina, he said, the way to find out is to take out gill nets and hooks “and see what happens.”
The issue isn’t who is catching the fish, it’s how many fish are being caught, regardless of who’s catching them, he added.
“This is all about allocation,” he said. “It always has been.”
Skinner said that since the gill net ban went into effect in Neuse and Pamlico rivers upstream of the ferry lines, it might be true – as the CCA-NC has said – that recreational anglers might be seeing and catching more fish. But he said, “They’re just catching what we used to catch, plus the fish they’ve always caught. It’s not necessarily true that there are more fish.”
In his comments to the commission Thursday morning before the vote, CCA-NC Executive Director David Steed said, “Those who ignore the lessons of the past are doomed to repeat them. Every new commission comes in with a fresh opportunity to reverse the declines in our coastal fisheries and leave a healthy and sustainable fishery for future generations to enjoy.
“You can argue all you want about gill nets or striped mullet or pollution, and we know you will, but nothing is going to change until we stop repeating the mistakes of the past by managing for maximum exploitation,” Steed added.
“Instead, we have to start making conservation the commission’s goal for coastal fisheries management in North Carolina. Please listen to the hundreds of members of the fishing public that have taken the time to come here to speak and send in written comments in support of our resource.”
After the vote, Sneed said, “The passage of Amendment 2 to the Striped Bass FMP by the commission yesterday is a win for the resource and will help continue the rebuilding plan for striped bass on the Neuse and Pamlico rivers.
“There are still many challenges ahead for their recovery on these rivers, and there is great concern for the Albemarle Sound stock, but it was heartening to see the commission listen to the comments of the hundreds of members of the fishing public that turned out with public comments.”
CCA is suing the state in Wake County Superior Court to make the state fulfill state officials’ “long-standing, public trust responsibilities to manage coastal fish stocks in a way that protects the public trust rights of the public, as incorporated in the North Carolina constitution, to fish in North Carolina’s coastal waters.”
The state tried to claim sovereign immunity from that suit, but the N.C. Court of Appeals ruled unanimously in September that CCA could sue the state. The state decided not to appeal that ruling to the N.C. Supreme Court.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.