CAPE CARTERET — Commissioners Monday night clarified rules on use of golf carts on Cape Carteret streets, voting 5-0 to adopt a text amendment to the code of ordinances.
The amendment clarifies golf cart owners who live out of town can register them and use them in town and puts no restrictions on the hours they can be used.Previously, the ordinance stated carts could not be “operated on town streets or roads after 11:00 PM,” but did not mention a time use could start.
Commissioner Steve Martin pressed successfully for the elimination of time limits, saying he and many other fishermen use golf carts in the early hours of the morning to haul fishing equipment. The commissioner’slogic was that the carts already are requiredto have headlights, taillights and turn signals if they are used between sunset and sunrise.
The golf cart text amendment arose last month, but commissioners tabled a decision until Monday night so they and staff could review it more carefully. The meeting Monday was on the GoToMeeting videoconference platform. No public hearing was required.
One of the big issues was residents of Hunting Bay subdivision were confused. While part of the subdivision is in Cape Carteret, another part is in adjoining Bogue, and the streets connect. Hunting Bay residents in Bogue can drive golf carts into Cape Carteret without crossing or accessing streets, such as Highway 24, where state laws prohibit the use of most golf carts for safety reasons.
The rewrite also more clearly states golf carts can’t be used on town streets between sunset and sunrise unless they have those headlights and taillights and turn signals.
Inspections of golf carts by the police department are required in Cape Carteret before permits can be issued for their use.
