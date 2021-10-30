NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — There’s still time for those interested in interstate fishery management to apply for a position to advise interstate managers.
The South Atlantic Fishery Management Council announced Oct. 14 it’s accepting applications for several open seas on its advisory panels. The council is also looking or fishing representatives for its system management plan workgroup.
The council is an interstate fisheries management agency with jurisdiction in the federal waters off the south Atlantic coast, including those off North Carolina. The deadline for applications is Friday, Nov. 12.
According to the announcement, the SMP workgroup addresses the needs of managed areas in federal waters in the South Atlantic. It includes ecologists, coral scientists, mapping specialists, researchers, law enforcement, outreach representatives and commercial and recreational fishermen.
Meanwhile, the council’s advisory panels inform and guide it in developing and implementing federal fishery management plans. Members of the council’s advisory panels include recreational and commercial fishermen, seafood dealers and processors, scientists, nongovernmental organizations, such as environmental groups and fishing organizations, and concerned citizens.
Seats on advisory panels may be allotted by state and fishery sector, with others considered “at large” and open to any interested person. Advisory panel members are appointed by the council to three-year terms and may be reappointed for two additional terms. The council’s advisory panels generally meet once or twice each year and members are compensated for travel and per diem expenses.
Seats are open to North Carolina applicants on the following panels:
- Golden crab advisory panel.
- Habitat protection and ecosystem-based management advisory panel.
- Law enforcement advisory panel
- Mackerel cobia advisory panel
- Snapper-grouper advisory panel
- Deepwater shrimp advisory panel
Detailed instructions on how to apply and application forms for individual advisory panels and the SMP workgroup are available online from the council’s website, safmc.net/about-safmc/advisory-panels/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.