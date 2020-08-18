Carteret County adds 7 more COVID-19 cases

CARTERET COUNTY — Officials reported seven more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Tuesday, bringing the total number up to 428 cases in Carteret County since March.
Of the confirmed cases, officials report 100 are considered active, while 322 people have recovered. Six residents in Carteret County have died of complications related the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The county provides case count updates weekdays via its website, carteretcountync.gov, and the Carteret County Health Department and Carteret County Government Facebook pages.
Also as of Tuesday, one person was reportedly hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City for COVID-19 symptoms.
To date, health providers have conducted 5,958 COVID-19 tests, with 119 pending tests.
