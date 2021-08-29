PINE KNOLL SHORES — Pine Knoll Shores residents may soon have an opportunity to voice their thoughts on the impacts and potential regulation of short-term rentals to the town.
The Pine Knoll Shores Planning Board met for its regular meeting Tuesday at the town hall boardroom and online via Zoom and discussed the matter of short-term rentals. Town commissioners directed the board in July to look into potential regulations following the example set recently by Chapel Hill.
After discussion, the planning board directed town staff to conduct an online survey of residents and property owners to determine what issues they may have with these rentals.
Town planner Kevin Reed informed the board that according to state statutes, short-term rentals may be subject to municipal inspection and rental permitting.
“There are opportunities out there to regulate them from a zoning perspective,” Mr. Reed said. “Through rental platforms, there’s an opportunity to get those (occupancy) taxes.”
Some issues have reportedly already been voiced by residents. However, Mr. Reed said most of these tend to be problems residents have with the behavior of short-term renters.
Commissioner Ted Goetzinger, who was attending Tuesday’s meeting, confirmed this.
“The problems we run into are parking and noise,” Mr. Goetzinger said. “If you look at these Airbnb ads, you’ll see they’re 2 to 3 bed (rentals) advertised as sleeping 10 to 12 (people).”
Town clerk Charlie Rocci also read written comments sent by resident Ernest Bures, who said he was concerned the town wasn’t receiving occupancy taxes it could be collecting from short-term renters. He additionally worried, Pine Knoll Shores officials had no way of knowing the number of short-term rentals in town due to a lack of a permitting process.
The planning board seemed to want more public input on what problems short-term rentals pose that need to be addressed. Board member George Greene suggested putting the matter on a referendum in the November election this year; however, town manager Brian Kramer said a referendum would only reach about 25% of homeowners.
“My feeling is a simple 3 to 4 question survey would get us better results,” Mr. Kramer said.
He went on to say he thinks staff can have the survey ready by late September or early October.
In other news at Tuesday’s meeting, the board unanimously recommended amendments to Chapter 76 and Chapter 66 of the town code of ordinances. Mr. Reed said town attorney Neil Whitford drafted the amendments to comply with N.C. General Statute 160D. The board also unanimously approved minutes from the July 27 planning board meeting.
