BEAUFORT — With this year’s award of 16 college scholarships, Beaufort Ole Towne Rotary Club has presented $266,000 over the last 18 years.
The scholarships were awarded to seniors of the class of 2020 from across Carteret County. Awards varied in value from $500 to $1,000. Club members raised money for the scholarships at the annual Beaufort Ole Towne Rotary Club Golf Tournament.
“Over the years Beaufort Ole Towne Rotary Club has raised $266,000 to specifically invest in scholarship funds for our county’s students and we are so proud of this accomplishment,” golf tournament volunteer director Tom Steepy said.
"This year’s tournament was delayed because of COVID-19 and took place in July,” Mr. Steepy continued. “With all the social distancing procedures in place, it was an outstanding event. The funds raised allowed the Beaufort Ole Towne Rotary Club to continue to recognize and reward our county’s student scholars. Club members congratulate the students selected and wish them well in their college careers and their future educational development.”
This year’s corporate sponsors for the golf tournament were Atlantic Wealth Management, First Bank, Pecan Tree Inn and Kevin McHugh CPA. Patron sponsors were Bradford Piner, PCA, Beaufort Hotel and Chick-fil-A. The Rotary Club also had 100 other sponsors for the event.
The following 2020 seniors received scholarships from the Beaufort Ole Towne Rotary Club:
- Anna Elizabeth Bartolini: Ms. Bartolini attended East Carteret High School and is attending Carteret Community College.
- Bailey Blain Baugus: Ms. Baugus graduated from West Carteret High School. She is pursuing a degree in natural resources/marine and coastal.
- Kevin Jacob Bleck: Mr. Bleck is attending the University of North Carolina at Charlotte with a focus on computer science. He is a West Carteret High School graduate.
- Mitchell West Brooks: Mr. Brooks attended East Carteret High School. He is pursuing a degree in general biology.
- Taylor Shea Byrd: Ms. Byrd is majoring in animal science with a minor in agriculture business management. She graduated from West Carteret High School.
- Anna Blair Daniels: An East Carteret High School graduate, Ms. Daniels is attending East Carolina University to pursue a degree in family and community services.
- Cailyn Joy Farley: Ms. Farley graduated from Croatan High School. She is majoring in biology and pre-med at Boston University.
- Quinn Andrew Fonner: Mr. Fonner is pursuing a degree in mechanical engineering. He is a graduate of Croatan High School.
- Peyton Dale Gillikin: A graduate of East Carteret High School, Ms. Gillikin is pursing a degree in animation.
- Ashley Suzanne Harris: Ms. Harris is pursuing a degree in business. She attended East Carteret High School.
- Landon Craig Merkley: Mr. Merkley graduated from East Carteret High School and is pursuing a degree in mechanical engineering.
- Jacy Malene Morris: An East Carteret High School graduate, Ms. Morris is pursuing a degree in nursing from East Carolina University.
- Madison Avery Pittman: Ms. Pittman attended West Carteret High School and is majoring in chemistry and business.
- Savannah Lee Salter: A graduate of East Carteret High School, Ms. Salter is pursuing a degree in physical therapy assistance.
- Nicolina Secchi: Ms. Secchi graduated from Croatan High School and is majoring in chemistry.
- Paige Morgan Thomason: Ms. Thomason attended West Carteret High School. She is pursuing a major in biology.
