There is beach music, and then there is Beaufort music.

Whether you consider it a "happy coincidence" or "confounding conundrum," the towns of Atlantic Beach and Beaufort are hosting separate live music festivals this weekend in Carteret County. It's the ultimate tuneup for the upcoming Memorial Day holiday and summer tourist season. One thing's for sure: There will be "shaggin' in the sand" and "groovin' on the channel" as the weather heats up.

BACK TO THE BEACH

The 8th annual Atlantic Beach Music Festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 21 at the Atlantic Beach Circle boardwalk. Presented by the town of Atlantic Beach, the festival is a free event, and tickets are not required. Local food trucks will be on site. Finding a parking spot at the Circle ($3 per hour) can be dicey, so festival goers may opt for free shuttle service to and from the beach. Shuttles will run from Carteret Community College in Morehead City and the Atlantic Beach Town Park before, during and after the festival. (DoubleTree by Hilton will also offer shuttle service free for guests but $10 for non-guests).

What would a beach music festival be without North Carolina's preeminent beach music favorites? Never fear — The Embers are slated to hit the stage at 12:30 p.m., following openers Gary Lowder & Smokin' Hot. The afternoon's schedule continues with North Tower (2 p.m.), the Mighty Saints of Soul (3:30 p.m.), and closes with the I-42 Band (shapes of things to come?) at 5 p.m. Hope everybody gets home OK!

For band times, shuttle schedules and more festival information, visit: www.atlanticbeach-nc.com

IT'S BIGGER IN BEAUFORT

Beaufort's annual May music festival has faced some challenges over the last few years — not the least of which are moving from downtown Beaufort to a new location in 2019, weathering coronavirus pandemic cancellations in 2020 and 2021 and charging admission for the first time this year. See TICKET INFO? on the website.

"This year's festival is panning out to be the biggest and best yet! This is our first year charging for tickets, and the response has been steady and positive," said BMF's Karen Gould.

Music begins with L-Shape Lot at 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 20 and Havey Street Co. at 11 a.m, Saturday, May 21. Headliners for this year's BMF are Big Something at 9:30 p.m. Friday, May 20 and Old Crow Medicine Show at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21. Other performers for the two-day event include the 502s, 49 Winchester, Signal Fire and Blue Footed Boobies (our choice for best band name!) For a full list of bands and times, see SCHEDULE on the website. Shuttle service will also be available to and from the festival site.

Big Something is described by Wickipedia as "an American alternative rock-based in Burlington (NC) known for their high-energy performances and are a popular staple at many music festivals." Their music incorporates elements of rock, reggae and funk, and Big Something can also "jam." HARD. The lineup features Nick MacDaniels (lead vocals), Doug Marshall (bass), Josh Kagel (keyboards), Casey C (sax) Jesse Hensley (guitar) and Ben Vinograd (drums). Their new LP "Escape" is out now, available on all platforms.

Beaufort Music Festival (BMF) is a community-supported, volunteer-run event put on by Beaufort Arts and Music Inc., a 501c3 non-profit organization funded by sponsorships from local businesses, donations, partnerships with other local organizations, ticket prices and beer and wine sales during the event. In 2019, the festival moved to a new location in Beaufort along Gallants Channel — an annex owned by the N.C. Maritime Museum and is situated on that water at Gallants Point.

Two of the main goals of the festival are to present a diverse music lineup and to introduce attendees to fresh musical acts. Past performers have included Hiss Golden Messenger, Lilly Hiatt, Richie Havens, Mandolin Orange, Avett Brothers, Steep Canyon Rangers and Southern Culture on the Skids.

"Beaufort Music Festival strives to be a family-inclusive event and to provide an immersive experience for all ages over two days with food trucks and a family area with children’s activities," Ms. Gould said. "We are looking forward to a great turnout. The weather is looking sweet, which will certainly make for a last-minute push with those locals who wait to see how the weather is going to shape up."

For information on tickets, performance schedule, shuttle service and more, visit beaufortmusicfestival.com