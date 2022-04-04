NEWPORT — Anyone in Carteret County willing to lend a hand cleaning up the environment is invited to join the N.C. Department of Transportation for its Spring Litter Sweep.
The NCDOT is holding its bi-annual litter cleanup from Saturday, April 16 to Saturday, April 30. Local organizers in Carteret County and throughout the state are coordinating volunteers and volunteer groups to gather litter in their local areas along the roads and streets throughout North Carolina.
For Carteret County, NCDOT administrative specialist Candice Flake is the local coordinator. She said in an email to the News-Times April 1 the local representation in Carteret County has been “pretty good” during past Spring Sweeps.
“There are many people who seem to actually care about the environment, our state’s cleanliness and outlook to travelers driving through our state,” Ms. Flake said. “I suspect that since (the) COVID-19 (pandemic) has calmed down, there will be many more volunteers out this year than in the past few years.”
In 2021, 205,920 pounds of litter were collected in the NCDOT’s Division 2 area. This includes Carteret, Beaufort, Craven, Greene, Jones, Lenoir, Pamlico and Pitt counties.
Ms. Flake went on to say that litter is a significant problem throughout North Carolina, and Carteret County is no exception. The biggest causes appear to be unsecured trash that falls out or gets blown out of the backs of moving trucks or from the insides of vehicles with the windows down.
Carteret County residents and others who wish to volunteer may sign up at the website www.ncdot.gov/littersweep. Interested participants are encouraged to organize volunteer groups with their workplace, church, club, neighborhood, family, school, local government or other organizations or agencies.
According to the NCDOT’s guidelines to arrange a cleanup, participants should choose a state road which they’d like to clean.
“It may be a road in your neighborhood, the road in front of your church, (or) any state road you think should be cleaner and would make you prouder of your community,” the department said. NCDOT county maintenance officers and local coordinators can recommend roads if needed.
Once participants select a date and time for their cleanup, along with a rain date in case of bad weather, NCDOT advises deciding each participant’s role in the cleanup. Advised roles include a participant in charge of safety, someone to pick up NCDOT supplies – which are provided at department’s county maintenance offices – someone to count litter bags, someone to contact the NCDOT to pick up the bags and someone to provide and distribute water and snacks for participants.
“The state supplies trash bags, gloves and safety vests,” Ms. Flake said. Carteret County participants may contact the local maintenance office by phone at 252-223-4811 to request supplies. The office is located at 139 Masontown Road in Newport.
The NCDOT advises participants print out safety procedures and provide for everyone taking part in a cleanup.
“Ask everyone to view the safety videos on the Litter Sweep website prior to your scheduled cleanup,” the department said.
Once the litter is gathered, the bags should be closed and tied. Participants should be sure to use the orange NCDOT bags and leave them several yards from the pavement along the roadside for pickup.
Participants who don’t have an Adopt-A-Highway pickup contract may report their pickup on the website apps.ncdot.gov/LM/OtherPickup, using the pickup key “NSLKC.” Participants may also call their local coordinators to give the number of bags and their location.
Participants with an AAH contract may submit a report at the website www.apps.ncdot.gov/LM/Pickup and use their provided pickup key to request litter collection. The NCDOT encourages participants to recycle by putting recyclable materials in blue recycling bags and taking them to their preferred recycling facility.
“Remember, it’s illegal to put aluminum cans and plastic bottles into landfills, and therefore they must be recycled,” the department said.
More information on the NCDOT Spring Litter Sweep, including a link to the department’s safety videos, is available at the website www.ncdot.gov/littersweep.
Ms. Flake may be reached with questions or to organize a cleanup by calling the county maintenance office at 252-233-4811 or by calling 252-439-2939.
