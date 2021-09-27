Beaufort commissioners deny permit application for Jim Dandy on Lennoxville Road

BEAUFORT — A high-profile special-use permit application for a gas and convenience station along a residential stretch of Lennoxville Road was swiftly denied by the Beaufort Board of Commissioners Monday night, ending weeks of testimony and public back-and-forth over the business proposal from Jim Dandy Convenience Stores.
In his motion to deny the permit, which carried 4-1, Commissioner John Hagle cited the project’s lack of compatibility with the surrounding area – largely single-family homes – and with the town’s future land-use plan.
Commissioner Ann Carter cast the sole dissenting vote.
This is a developing report.
