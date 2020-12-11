County reports increase in active COVID-19 cases Friday, decrease in hospitalizations

CARTERET COUNTY — The county added 39 more confirmed COVID-19 cases to its total Friday, with the number of active cases going up, as well.
The county reported 378 active cases Friday, up by 32 from the previous day. The total number of known cases in Carteret County stands at 2,287, with 1,887 people reportedly recovered and 22 dead from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Meanwhile, Carteret Health Care reported a decrease in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations Friday, down to 10 from a record-high 14 reported Thursday.
In addition, the Carteret County public school system has reported four more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases connected to schools to 85 as of Friday afternoon. One additional case was reported at West Carteret High School, two at East Carteret High School and one case at Bogue Sound Elementary School.
Statewide, daily COVID-19 counts broke records several times this week, including Friday when the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported more than 7,500 new confirmed cases. Hospitalizations also surpassed 2,500 for the first time during the pandemic this week.
Gov. Roy Cooper’s latest executive order imposing a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew goes into effect Friday, as well, and mask mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions also still apply.
The Carteret County Health Department also released updated demographic information on confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, noting data are preliminary and may change as cases are further investigated. Data designated “unknown” are still being investigated by health officials that need to verify incomplete demographic information.
According to the data, the 0 to 17-year-old age range represents the smallest proportion of confirmed cases at 9%, with 18-24 year olds the next smallest at 10% of cases.
The largest proportion of cases are confirmed in 25-49 year olds with 37% of the total, followed by 50-64 year olds with 25%. Those in the 65 and older range represent 18% of COVID-19 cases.
The gender breakdown is 50% female, 49% male and 1% unknown, while the race breakdown shows 89% of cases have been white people, 7% are black or African American people and 3% of cases are an unknown race.
