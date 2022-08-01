NEWPORT — With the start of the school year just around the corner, Carteret-Craven Electric Co-op (CCEC) is reminding local K-12 teachers to submit their applications for a 2022-23 Bright Ideas education grant of up to $1,000. Teachers who submit their applications by the early-bird deadline of Monday, Aug. 15 will be entered into a drawing to win one of five $100 gift cards.
CCEC expects to award more than $25,000 in Bright Ideas grants to local teachers this school year. Funding is available for innovative classroom projects in all curriculum areas, including art, history, math, reading, science and technology. Educators can apply as individuals or as a team and must include a budget, project goals, implementation plan and description of how the project will engage students and enhance their success.
Since 1994, CCEC has awarded more than $561,000 in Bright Ideas grants, making possible 761 projects that have benefited well over 143,000 students in its service area.
The Bright Ideas education grant program is a shared initiative of all 26 electric co-ops in North Carolina. Collectively, CCEC and North Carolina's electric cooperatives have issued more than $14.3 million supporting 13,536 projects impacting well over 2.8 million students statewide.
The final deadline to apply is Thursday, Sept. 15. More information and applications are available at ncbrightideas.com.
Here is one . How about teaching the 3 R's instead of fluffy garbage . Assuming they themselves are fluent in the 3 R's .
