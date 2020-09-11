Beaufort, NWS officials encourage coastal residents to prepare ahead of severe weather

BEAUFORT — Local officials and meteorologists encourage residents and visitors to prepare well ahead of tropical storms and hurricanes.
The National Weather Service weather forecasting office in Newport held an online hurricane forum Tuesday in partnership with Beaufort town officials, one of several hosted by the NWS featuring various local government leaders.
“We really appreciate our partnership with the weather service and the opportunity to get this out in the middle of hurricane season,” said Beaufort Mayor Rett Newton, who took part in the forum Tuesday.
Atlantic hurricane season runs each year from June through December. But Beaufort officials and NWS meteorologists encourage coastal residents to prepare for potential tropical weather as early as May, or at least several days before severe weather is forecast to arrive.
Participants said some coastal residents chose to ride out severe weather at home. While this is a given resident’s choice to make, they are discouraged from basing the choice to evacuate only on a given hurricane’s category on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Scale, which only measures a hurricane’s strength by wind speed.
“We’re trying to get away from categories,” Beaufort Fire/EMS Chief Tony Ray said. “(Hurricane) Florence served as a good example. We didn’t get much wind, but we got the water.”
Florence made landfall in September 2018 along the state coast. While only a Category 1 hurricane, Florence moved slowly, and the torrential rainfall and resulting flooding caused significant damage throughout Carteret County.
Chief Ray said the idea of evacuation is one he “can’t push enough.” He stressed the need to consider that severe tropical weather can leave areas without power for days at a time, and this can prove especially dangerous for people with medical conditions, such as those on oxygen or who have medication that they need to keep refrigerated.
“If you evacuate, you’re not adding to the burden on the (emergency) system,” the chief said. “When we move into mandatory evacuation…emergency services may not be able to get to you.”
Chief Ray also highlighted the various types of emergencies that can result from severe tropical weather. When Tropical Storm Isaias made landfall earlier this year, Oak Island, Ocean Isle and Southport experienced effects ranging from damaged vehicles to fully involved structure fires breaking out in the aftermath of the storm.
Before, during and after a tropical storm or hurricane, communications are also important. Beaufort Public Information Officer Rachel Johnson said residents should make sure they have multiple forms of communication so they can receive information from emergency services and weather authorities.
“There’s an absolute ton of info on what to do before a hurricane and after on the town website,” Ms. Johnson said.
NWS warning coordination meteorologist Erik Heden said in the last few years, coastal North Carolina has had a lot of experience with severe tropical weather, “but we’ve learned a lot.”
He emphasized the danger of water during such events, pointing out that from 2016-18, 83% of hurricane-related deaths were caused by water.
“Most of our water deaths are people in vehicles,” Mr. Heden said. “They see a ‘Road Closed’ sign and go around it, or it’s dark and they don’t realize it is flooded.”
In addition to the threat of flooding, storm surge and rip currents may also result from storms. Mr. Heden encouraged coastal residents to focus on official forecasts from the NWS and professional news sources for information on approaching tropical weather.
“We usually take a consensus of all the models possible,” he said, “and share that info on social media.”
When discussing the various products the NWS and the National Hurricane Center produce for tropical weather, Mr. Heden highlighted the cone of uncertainty, a graphic which shows the probable path of a given storm’s center.
“Impacts occur well away from the center,” he said. “A hurricane isn’t a dot. The forecast cone is good because it shows if you’re anywhere in the general vicinity of the storm, you should be ready.”
Other products the NWS and NHC provide include models showing the earliest time effects from a given storm or hurricane will arrive in an area. Mr. Heden advised coastal residents to use these models to know the latest time they should be finished with their storm preparations.
During severe and normal weather events, the NWS provides forecasts, watches, warnings, outlooks, advisories and more information on its website, weather.gov/mhx/, on Twitter at twitter.com/NWSMoreheadCity, on Facebook at facebook.com/NWSMoreheadCity and on YouTube at youtube.com/NWSMoreheadCity.
More information on tropical weather is also available from the NHC at its website, nhc.noaa.gov.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
