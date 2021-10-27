HAVELOCK — Carteret Collective Sound, made up of members of Carteret County’s three public high school band programs, will perform Saturday at the Crystal Coast Band Classic at Havelock High School.
The band is scheduled to perform at 5:02 p.m. and is among 24 scheduled to perform during the all-day event.
Gates will open at 8:30 a.m. and the event will end around midnight. Opening ceremonies will kick off the competition at 9:40 a.m. as the HHS NJROTC presents the colors with an opening field performance by the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.
High school bands from across the state will compete for the grand champion trophy.
The $8 admission for adults includes a souvenir program. Children 8 years and younger will be charged a discounted $5, with no program included.
The Chanticleer Regiment Marching Band from Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C., will entertain spectators with exhibition performances at 5:50 p.m. and 10:50 p.m.
Spectators and participants will be encouraged to wear masks when physical distancing is not possible. Masks must be worn while indoors.
Attendance at the 2019 event was estimated at 2,800 spectators. The 2021 event will have more than 2,000 participating students, parents and chaperones and more than 250 volunteers.
There will be two awards ceremonies, including preliminaries at 6 p.m. and finals at 10:48 p.m.
The Spartan Regiment from Smithfield-Selma was crowned grand champion at the 2019 event.
