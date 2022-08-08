MOREHEAD CITY – Millions of viewers watch Discovery’s Shark Week, but for the Crystal Coast and the researchers at UNC’s Institute of Marine Sciences, Shark Week lasts all year. In conjunction with Discovery’s 34th Shark Week, running from Sunday, July 24 through Saturday, July 30, Dr. Joel Fodrie answered some questions about the institute's work with sharks and the local environment.
As stated on the Institute of Marine Sciences website, Dr. Fodrie “is an estuarine ecologist who studies the population dynamics of fishes and shellfish. His research studies have occurred along all three major U.S. coastlines, and broadly examines linkages between habitat and fisheries production, movement ecology, coastal marine food-web interactions and trophic energy flows, and long-term population and community responses to natural and human-influenced stressors.”
The Institute of Marine Sciences is in its 51st year of data collection and research in its shark survey, making it the longest running shark survey in the United States. Dr. Fodrie identified this as the major study but noted others included the trophicology, or eating habits, of sharks.
This study has found that certain species of sharks have eating habits that differ from other species, such as bonnethead sharks which feed largely on blue crabs, according to Dr. Fodrie.
A change in the population of a species of shark could lead to changes throughout the food web. According to the 2021 paper from the UNC Institute of Marine Sciences, size changes within a southern eastern United States Coastal Shark Assemblage: 1975-2018, 10 species of sharks were shown to have a smaller average size. The study also noted that for nine of the species, there was also a decline in the number of sharks caught by researchers.
The study also noted that “there is compelling evidence that more restrictive harvest management over the last two decades has begun to reverse trends in shark abundance towards recovery,” though Dr. Fodrie noted it is too soon to tell conclusively.
