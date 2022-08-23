BEAUFORT - The passage for boats navigating the coastal waters of Beaufort just became easier.
Beaufort Planning Director Kyle Garner reported the Army Corps of Engineers (ACE) have completed dredging on the Bulkhead Channel north of Radio Island.
The channel now ranges from depths of 15 to 30 feet.
The dredging was undertaken by the vessel Murden, a 156-foot by 35-foot split-hull hopper dredge, named in honor of late William R. Murden who was formally in charge of the Corps' dredging operations.
Beaufort officials contracted the vessel after creating the Beaufort Harbor and Waterways Master Plan Advisory Committee in early 2021.
One of the town's goals previously stated by committee chairman Doug Townsend is to combat the collapse of the western tip of Shackleford Banks, which is causing increased shoaling in Bulkhead Channel.
This increase of sediment flow into the harbor has threatened the town's transient docks, which bring in approximately $178,000 per year in revenue.
"We are very satisfied with the results," said Town Manager Todd Clark, speaking to the August update.
Clark explained the town will also be working with ACE to complete an environmental assessment of Beaufort Harbor to determine the next steps for dredging the surrounding areas.
"The town is appreciative of the working relationship that has been developed over the years with the Corps of Engineers," Garner said. "The latest work is an example of how that partnership has benefited the town."
Beaufort officials also engaged ACE to dredge the entry to Gallants Channel in April 2022 and will continue to monitor soundings in both 2022 and the first half of 2023.
In a survey conducted by the town in July, 91% of 4,698 respondents indicated support or strong support for the town's project, with the majority desiring to organize and expand the harbor mooring field. The second-most sought improvement is lengthening the Taylors Creek harbor walk.
Also among the proposed projects are converting the eastward parking lot on the waterfront into a community green space and turning Front Street from the Turner Street to Queen Street intersections into a walking mall.
Town officials have additionally stated no work on bulkhead and boardwalk replacements should begin until parking capacity increases in other locations due to the potential loss of 95 parking spaces through the proposed projects.
Previous estimates from engineering firm Moffatt & Nichol price replacing the bulkhead at approximately $4.3 million, while replacing the boardwalk may cost up to $1,941,000.
More information on the committee's master plan may be found online at www.planbeaufortNCwaterfront.com.
