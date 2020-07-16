BEAUFORT — James “Jay” Westbrook will serve as East Carteret High School principal.
Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson made the announcement Thursday afternoon in a press release.
Mr. Westbrook, former assistant principal at Croatan High School, will begin his duties Monday and fill the role left vacant when former Principal Debbie Trogdon transferred to Newport Middle School.
Mr. Westbrook has been serving as an assistant principal at CHS since August 2016. He was the 2019-20 Carteret County Assistant Principal of the Year.
He previously served as an assistant principal at Fike High School in Wilson County and as a business teacher at Clayton High School and Charles B. Aycock High School.
“Carteret County Public Schools is blessed to have dedicated educational leaders throughout the school system,” Dr. Jackson said. “Mr. Westbrook is a proven leader, a visionary and a consensus-builder. He is well-respected throughout the school system and is known as a caring administrator. I look forward to East Carteret High School continuing to build upon its tradition of success. The school is a source of pride for the community and I am confident that it will continue to thrive and be #MarinerStrong.”
Mr. Westbrook holds an undergraduate degree in business management from N.C. State University and a master’s in school administration from Western Carolina University.
Mr. Westbrook said he was very excited to join the ECHS team.
“I have enjoyed working with the students, staff members and families at Croatan High School and appreciate the support I have received there and the friendships I have made,” Mr. Westbrook said. “I welcome this new opportunity and I am truly excited to be in a role to serve the East Carteret High School students, the teachers and staff, and the Down East community. East Carteret High School has an excellent group of teachers and staff members and I am fortunate to be joining such a team of professionals.”
The assistant principal position left open at CHS will be filled in the coming weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.