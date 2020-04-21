Smart Start to meet
The Carteret County Smart Start Board of Directors will meet at 8:15 a.m. Thursday, May 7. The meeting will be held as an online Zoom meeting. Information on logging into the meeting will be forwarded to board members.
Work session canceled
The Cedar Point Board of Commissioners work session scheduled for Thursday has been canceled.
The next meeting of the board will be the regular monthly session Tuesday, April 28 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually. Information on how to connect to hear, see and participate in the meeting will be released.
Board seeks applicants
The Carteret County Board of Education is seeking to fill one position on the Carteret Community College Board of Trustees. The BOE is responsible for appointing four people to the college’s panel.
The position to be filled at this time is a four-year term that will begin Wednesday, July 1. Individuals interested in being considered by the BOE for appointment are asked to submit a letter of interest by Tuesday, May 5. The letter should be addressed to BOE Chairman John McLean Jr., 107 Safrit Drive, Beaufort, NC 28516.
In the letter, individuals should include their reasons for interest in the appointment, information about their professional background and education, along with a mailing address and phone number.
Employees of the Carteret County public school system cannot be considered for appointment. Individuals who are currently employed or have been employed full time by CCC within the last five years are not eligible for appointment.
Additionally, no child or spouse of a current employee of CCC can be considered for appointment.
Letters of interest must be received by May 5.
