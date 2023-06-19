NEWPORT — As the first day of summer approaches on June 21, along with extreme heat, the Carteret County Humane Society is working hard to ensure that shelter animals stay cool.
“We have air conditioning in the kennels. We’re taking the dogs on shorter walks and we have set pools out to help them cool off when they’re outside,” shelter manager Rachel Hardin said June 16.
She encouraged pet owners to make sure their pets stay safe, too.
“Keep your pets inside in the air conditioning if at all possible,” Hardin said. “Try to leave them at home instead of taking them in cars. It’s better for them to stay at home in air conditioning.”
For those who keep dogs outside, make sure they have shade with plenty of fresh water.
She especially urged pet owners to not leave animals in vehicles.
“If you leave a pet in a hot vehicle, there is a chance they will get heat stroke and die,” she said.
Because of the seriousness of leaving dogs in vehicles in extreme temperatures, the N.C. General Assembly approved N.C. House Bill 612 in 2013 that makes it unlawful to confine animals in motor vehicles under circumstances that threaten the animals’ health.
Pet owners face a Class 1 or Class 2 misdemeanor should their animal suffer serious injury or die as a result of confinement in a vehicle.
The bill states: “It is unlawful for a person to willfully confine any animal in a motor vehicle under conditions that are likely to cause suffering, injury or death to the animal due to heat, cold, lack of adequate ventilation, or under other endangering conditions."
Further, the legislation allows animal control officers, police officers, firefighters and rescue workers who believe an animal is in danger to enter a motor vehicle by reasonable means after making an effort to locate the vehicle owner or other person responsible for the animal.
That means if a member of the public sees a dog confined to a car and in obvious distress, they should call 911 immediately to get assistance. Those calling should provide a description of the vehicle, the license plate number and where the vehicle is located.
Dogs left in extreme heat can succumb to heatstroke. Signs of heatstroke include:
Heavy panting and difficulty breathing.
Excessive drooling.
Appears lethargic, drowsy or uncoordinated.
Collapsed or vomiting.
If a person suspects a dog is suffering from heatstroke, pet experts say you should:
Move the dog to a shaded and cool area.
Immediately pour cool (not cold to avoid shock) water over the dog. Tap water has been found to be the most effective at cooling dogs with heat-related illnesses. In a true emergency, any water is better than nothing.
Wet towels placed over the dog can worsen the condition, trapping heat. In mild cases towels can be placed under the dog, but never over, and in a true emergency water immersion or pouring water with air movement is ideal.
Allow the dog to drink small amounts of cool water.
Continue to pour cool water over the dog until their breathing starts to settle, but not too much that they start shivering.
Dogs that have lost consciousness will stop panting, despite still having a very high temperature, these dogs require urgent aggressive cooling as a priority.
Throughout the treatment of heatstroke try to avoid pouring water on or near your dog's head, as there is a risk of them inhaling water which could lead to drowning, especially flat-faced and unconscious dogs.
Once the dog is cool, take them to the nearest vet.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.