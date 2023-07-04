EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle had significant numbers of ocean rescue calls Saturday and Sunday, but none were serious, according to town Public Information )fficer Mark Crews.
Emerald Isle had moderate hazards, yellow flags flying on the beach Saturday and Sunday, Crews said Monday. That means conditions are normal, but swimmers in the ocean should, as always, be cautious.
He did not have a count of the total number of calls for the weekend Monday afternoon.
“Ocean rescue lifeguards and other emergency service personnel mitigated the incidents quickly” over the weekend, Crews said.
He added that despite heavy traffic in town and crowded beaches, emergency personnel had no problems responding to calls. Reportedly, there were eight Saturday.
“During the summer season, there is always heavy vehicular traffic on the roadways as well as pedestrian traffic on our beach strand,” Crews said. “We have built a robust emergency response plan and continue to evolve this response plan to expand and contract where needed.”
Elsewhere on Bogue Banks, emergency officials in Atlantic Beach, Pine Knoll Shores and Indian Beach said Monday there were no ocean rescues Saturday or Sunday or by late afternoon Monday.
All of the county’s beach towns were flying red flags on the strand Monday, as the National Weather Service said dangerous rip current activity was expected south of Cape Hatteras, and rip currents were likely to be stronger and more frequent. Red flags along Bogue Banks beaches mean people are advised to stay out of the ocean.
Things were not so quiet over the weekend on beaches south of Carteret County.
According to reports, a Lee County man drowned while trying to save children in the ocean at Fort Fisher recreation area in New Hanover County while trying to rescue others Saturday.
The same day, according to reports, there were 87 rip current rescues in that area of southeastern North Carolina, including 61 at Carolina Beach, 15 at Wrightsville Beach, and 11 at Kure Beach.
On Sunday, according to the National Weather Service, there were 64 rescues at North Carolina beaches in that region.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.