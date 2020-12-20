Christmas caroling group delivers care packages to those in need

PINE KNOLL SHORES — Wednesday morning, Pine Knoll Shores residents Kathy Falandys, Carroll Beckham and Suzan Kennedy packed bags of goodies for locals in need at Christmastime.
Ms. Falandys, Ms. Beckham and Ms. Kennedy are part of a group of friends who traditionally go out and about in Pine Knoll Shores to sing Christmas carols for the elderly and homebound. Ms. Falandys said, however, this year due to the coronavirus pandemic they decided it was too risky to go caroling. Instead, the group decided to hold a community support drive, accepting donations of goods for those in need and delivering them to people and families in town who need help during the holiday.
Ms. Falandys said they have 34 people and families lined up to receive the donated goodies.
“The stories of these people are unbelievable,” she said. While she declined to provide names, among those receiving care packages are a 94-year-old resident, a lung cancer patient and a couple taking care of their grandchildren while the grandchildren’s parents work in Raleigh.
“We didn’t know there were that many people in need (here),” Ms. Falandys said. “A lot of these people will be alone (this Christmas) because of COVID-19. People have given so generously, it’s unbelievable.”
Ms. Falandys posted on Facebook a request for members of her caroling group to volunteer or donate. In the end, 140 people responded, 15 of which agreed to help deliver care packages containing assortments of homemade soaps, cookies, face masks, breads, soups, fruit and home-canned goods.
Ms. Kennedy said the response was “overwhelming, but not surprising.”
Ms. Beckham seemed to agree.
“We found there are lots of people with problems we didn’t know about,” she said. “So many people are alone this Christmas.”
