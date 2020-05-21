Board delays Ennett property rezoning decision to June

CEDAR POINT — Town commissioners took public comment but did not vote Tuesday night after a public hearing on Andy Ennett’s proposal to rezone 45.8 acres of land between the Magen’s Bay subdivision and Bogue Sound RV Park off Highway 24 for a new residential subdivision.
During the board’s regular monthly meeting, conducted via Zoom, Town Administrator David Rief said because of changes enacted by the General Assembly in reaction to public hearings being conducted virtually instead of during in-person meetings in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic, boards must wait at least 24 hours before voting on such matters.
Cedar Point, Mr. Rief said, will keep the public comment period open through at least Thursday to accept written comments on the proposal and the board will wait until its next regular meeting, Tuesday, June 23 at 6:30 p.m., to vote.
Mayor Scott Hatsell said during the meeting he thought it was good to wait, and perhaps not only after virtual meetings. More than 30 people other than staff and commissioners were online or listening in during the hearing, but only a few offered comments.
“I was hoping for more comments,” the mayor said after the hearing. “I’d like to see us put in more effort to see if we can get some more.”
Written comments can be sent to Mr. Rief via email at drief@cedarpointnc.org or Town Clerk Jayne Calhoun at jcalhoun@cedarpointnc.org. Comments can also be posted on the town website, cedarpointnc.org/, by clicking on “Public Comments” at the bottom of the menu on the left side of the page.
The land up for rezoning abuts Bogue Sound and its eastern side is near Highway 58. Mr. Ennett owns a substantial amount of it and is representing the other owners.
If approved by commissioners, the zoning would change from MXD (mixed-use) district to R-10 conditional (residential).
Mr. Ennett has submitted a preliminary plan by an unnamed potential buyer/developer. It shows up to 82 residential lots of at least 15,000 square feet and at least 60 feet wide, with an average of two units per acre, plus open space and boat storage space.
The MXD zone, which Mr. Ennett sought and obtained from the town about two years ago, would also allow commercial development, possibly including a shopping center, alongside residential.
No one who spoke during the hearing Tuesday night explicitly opposed the rezoning, though several expressed concerns about increased traffic and water quality deterioration if the big residential project goes forward.
Lauren Daniel of nearby Peletier said Cedar Point officials should ensure effective buffers are in place to limit stormwater runoff into Bogue Sound and should take advantage of the expertise of local marine labs to ensure environmental damage is minimized.
Stephanie Carter, who lives in Bogue Sound RV Park adjacent to the property and owned by Mr. Ennett’s cousin, said she was concerned about the likely increased traffic on Highway 24 and on the signalized private road, which runs from the highway into and past the Bojangles parking lot. That road would serve as the entrance and exit for the new development and just feet from the entrance to the RV park.
She, too, urged buffers be required, in order to separate residents of the RV park from the new development.
Jonathan McDaniel, Mr. Ennett’s engineer, said there will be buffers, as required by the town’s Unified Development Ordinance and noted that as proposed, the development would have slightly fewer than two residential units per acre, far less than the eight allowed.
Members of the town planning board, which earlier this month unanimously recommended approval of the rezoning, also expressed concern about traffic, but said the MXD zone would generate more traffic than a strictly residential project.
Mr. Ennett said Tuesday night his efforts to sell the land to a developer for a mixed-use project had been stymied by the lack of a public sewer system and the high cost of building a package treatment plant to serve commercial development.
