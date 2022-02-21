December 2021 occupancy tax collections break 2020 record as calendar year tops $12M in revenue for first time

EMERALD ISLE — Carteret County took in $281,0005 in occupancy tax revenue in December 2021, setting a new record for the month and topping the $186,000 record set in December 2020.
The December 2020 record came during a streak of 17 consecutive record-setting months that began in June 2020 and ended in November 2021.
Before 2020 and 2021, the record was $150,872 in December 2018.
November collections in 2021 were about $378,000, compared to about $410,000 in 2020.
Carteret County Shore Protection Office Manager Ryan Davenport reported the figures Feb. 14 during the county beach commission’s meeting in Emerald Isle and online via Zoom.
The occupancy tax is 6% on all rental accommodations. Mr. Davenport called the collections an overall barometer of tourism in the county, although some have noted that the figures also reflect increased prices for rentals.
Revenue from the tax is split 50-50 between the Carteret County Tourism Development Authority – which uses it for tourism promotions – and the county’s beach nourishment fund, which helps pay for projects to put sand on the Bogue Banks beaches.
Mr. Davenport said for the entire 2021 calendar year, occupancy tax revenue totaled $12.7 million, a record that broke the $8.9 million figure in 2020.
As a result, the county’s beach nourishment stands at about $20 million. There were beach nourishment projects on Bogue Banks each of the last three years, but so far, none are planned for 2022.
“We were down a little in November, but December more than made up for it,” Mr. Davenport said during the beach commission meeting. He called it a great total for a winter month when tourism hits a three-month nadir through February before moving into spring.
“We were up by nearly $100,000,” he said.
Beach commission member Jimmy Farrington of Emerald Isle, who is also a county commissioner, agreed with Mr. Davenport.
“It really is the (economic) barometer for the whole county,” he said. “We’re doing really good.”
County officials have said the tourism surge likely has been driven by people staying closer to home for vacations during the COVID-19 pandemic, and by people coming to realize they can work at the beach remotely because of improved technology during the age of the virus.
For December, Emerald Isle collections topped the list, followed by Pine Knoll Shores/Indian Beach/Salter Path, Atlantic Beach, Morehead City and Beaufort.
The figures show Emerald Isle generated most of its occupancy tax revenue from condominium and cottage rentals, while the other towns generated the most from hotel and motel rentals.
The TDA heavily promoted holiday events in the county in December, according to executive director Jim Browder, but spent less on promotions in November as the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus spread rapidly.
He and county realtors have said advance bookings for tourism season in 2022 look very good.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
