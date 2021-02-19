NEWPORT — Newport police have blocked traffic in the area of Chatham Street and Mann Boulevard Friday morning while emergency medical personnel respond to a two-vehicle collision with at least two people injured.
First responders originally sent one ambulance to the wreck around 10:45 a.m. Friday, but quick requested a second, according to scanner reports.
Drivers can expect traffic delays in the area.
This is a developing report.
