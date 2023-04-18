CARTERET COUNTY – Earth Day is on Saturday, April 22. The N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores, the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center on Harkers Island, and the Bonehenge Whale Center in Beaufort are a few organizations celebrating or hosting events in addition to discussing conservation and sustainability solutions.
PINE KNOLL SHORES AQUARIUM
The Pine Knoll Shores (PKS) Aquarium is hosting its "Party for the Planet" Celebration beginning April 22 and running through June. Shannon Kemp, communications director for the PKS Aquarium gives details on the event.
“Every year, we have a ‘Party for the Planet.’ It goes from Earth Day (April 22) through World Ocean Day (June 8)," she said. "We have events in April, May and June. Our events are a way to celebrate earth’s biodiversity. On April 28 is our free Birdwalk Bioblitz. On April 29, we’ll have a carnival to combat climate change, and this year, we’re focusing on ocean health. On April 30, we’re having a climate teacher workshop. Teachers sign up for free to come learn how to teach their students about climate science. Several other things will happen through the next few months.”
Kemp also explained the importance of Earth Day to the aquarium. “We consider Earth Day to be every day," she began. "The aquarium’s mission is to inspire the appreciation and conservation of our aquatic animals and environments. Earth Day is another day that we can highlight and celebrate the diversity found in nature. It's another day we can get people excited about protecting what we love. Earth Day is a reminder of why we do what we do. We want to protect what we love and foster that love in others. We love being able to ignite a spark of curiosity in kids who then want to learn more about the ocean, or being able to inspire adults that want to make changes to protect the oceans.”
She also gave her advice on sustainability and conservation practices. “Be mindful. We’re all connected to the land and what we do impacts it, especially the oceans," she emphasized. "Look at what you use and what you throw away. Ask yourself if you can use it, fix it, etc. You can always get involved with volunteer programs and working in other conservation places because anything we are able to do can make an impact for good.”
Visit Pine Knoll Shores | North Carolina Aquariums (ncaquariums.com) for more information and events starting April 22, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily all week.
CORE SOUND WATERFOWL MUSEUM & HERITAGE CENTER
The Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center on Harkers Island is hosting its Core Sound Earth Day event for Carteret County’s schools grades K-5. Catherine Norris, science educator for the museum provides details for the event.
“This year we’re focusing on a scaled program that will hit the community and school students," she said. " It’s a community event that will bring awareness to the importance of our earth, as well as the natural beauty of Down East. Our program is for school children from grades K-5. We have schools from Cape Carteret to Atlantic that are participating. On Thursday (April 20), we have grades 3-4 coming, and on Friday (April 21), we have grades K-2 coming. They will rotate through stations through our community education partners. We have about 30 local or statewide people in our communities coming to the museum to help present activities related to Earth Day and space science. They’ll be focusing on the importance of taking care of the earth. We have around 300 students each day this weekend. They’ll get to focus on the importance and beauty we get from this earth, and they’ll also get to see all sorts of people who are in careers dedicated to protecting the environment.”
Norris also provided information on what the museum and heritage center does with sustainability and conservation. “We focus on being not just fiscal with your money, but fiscal with your resources," she said. "We like to focus on how you’re using your energy sources and what energy sources you’re using, to how you decide to purchase things. There’s a lot we do here that shows our dedication to the earth.”
She also gives her advice on sustainability and conservation practices. “Try to build those learning blocks in taking care of and protecting the earth," she urged. "Hopefully as you practice these things, you’ll catch on to the importance of everyone living a sustainable life. That goes down to just using what you need and making sure there’s enough for the future. Make choices that are wise and conscious. Since the 70s, we’ve evolved a day where we celebrate the earth and get to think about our conscious choices and make goals to make better decisions in the future, for the future.”
Note that this event for schools is already full. The museum and heritage center is still open this weekend and demonstrating Earth Day practices in other ways. Visit Program & Event Information — Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center for more information about this weekend.
BONEHENGE WHALE CENTER
The Bonehenge Whale Center in Beaufort will celebrate Earth Day by continuing its work and research. Bonehenge is not hosting an event, but Keith Rittmaster, natural science curator and North Carolina Maritime Museum director for Bonehenge Whale Center gave details about what Earth Day means for the whale center and his mission for the ocean surrounding Carteret County.
“We’ve been responding to dead, dying, entangled and stranded whales for 35 years," he said. "Everything here is real. All of our skeletons are from North Carolina strandings. And I’m doing this to learn and share with scientists, students and the general public what we’re learning. I’m thrilled about the interest here. Having this building is an inspiration, and having people come in and ask questions is an inspiration. There are both challenging and rewarding aspects when it comes to science actually contributing to conservation, and when we actually save something, it’s inspiring.”
In speaking with Rittmaster, he talked a lot about what people can do for Earth Day, as well as in general life to help reduce the impacts of damage to the oceans and North Carolina sea life. “I’ve been thinking about Earth Day and what works and what doesn’t," he offered. "Sometimes I think it’s not nearly enough. I’m starting to think in honor of Earth Day, we each need to sacrifice a little. Don’t have a festival and burn carbon. Wear the same shoes for an extra month before you throw them out. Don’t depend on your NIKE’s from China or your seafood from Nova Scotia. Eat locally. Shop locally. Because what we’re learning that relates to whales in a huge way, is that you and I are as guilty of the plight of whales, as the people putting harpoons in them. But don’t do it all. Pick something that you can do or that you’re passionate about and do it well. Maybe that’s going to an elementary school to teach, maybe it’s to walk the beach and pick up trash, maybe it’s to write to a politician, maybe it’s to become a scientist. Do your little part and try to do it well. Silvia Earl is a famous marine scientist, and she says, ‘do everything you do just a little better.’ Another answer could be to plant a native tree and rebel against any native tree that’s cut down needlessly. Oxygen is a good thing, and so are trees. None of it is easy. But our lifestyles contribute to the death of whales. So, in thinking about Earth Day and what we can really do to have less of an impact, is to sacrifice.”
Rittmaster also briefly discussed their conservation mission and interest when it comes to studying, protecting and preserving ocean life. “There’s a lot of conservation issues that we don’t know a whole lot about - disease, sound, the cumulative impacts of several of these things,” Rittmaster began. “If a dolphin comes ashore with a fishing net around its head, you could say that the fishing net killed it. But what if the ears of that dolphin were fried from pile driving or military mid-frequency sonar or seismic exploration? What if it couldn’t navigate because of that? What if it couldn’t detect or avoid the net because its hearing was shot? Then, what killed the dolphin? Everyone wants to find the smoking gun, everyone wonders ‘what killed the whale?' And veterinarians are teaching me that we need to look more at cumulative impacts. What are the stressors for these animals? What about the toxins it’s eating or the sounds it’s exposed to that adds stress to the body? We had a baby right whale swim into Beaufort and then up the Morehead City Port and die in January. The necropsy showed she had no milk in her stomach. What happened to mom? Why would mom abandon it, or did she not abandon it, and did something happen to her too? We had a dead humpback on North Core Banks and an entangled right whale off Surf City. It’s just been a tough year, and sometimes you don’t find the smoking gun. So, we designed this building to tell the story of what ship strikes can do to whales and to study what’s happening in our ocean.”
Note that the Bonehenge Whale Center is more of a workshop than a museum and is not regularly staffed. There are limited planned visits being accepted. To plan a visit to learn about the Whale Center, email bonehengewhalecenter@gmail.com or call 252-528-8607, or visit Bonehenge Whale Center | Beaufort, North Carolina for more information about its mission and work.
Happy Earth Day. To get involved in other activities or opportunities, visit Earth Day 2023 | NC DEQ for volunteering.
