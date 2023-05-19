ATLANTIC BEACH - Atlantic Beach Police released video evidence this morning related to the stabbing of an Apex man who was murdered last summer.
According to the State Medical Examiner’s Office, Randy Miller was stabbed once in the left chest.
The 65-year-old Miller was stabbed to death in the early morning hours on Aug. 29, 2022 on the 300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard. Miller was found lying in the driveway.
The autopsy said the six-inch deep knife wound went through the left sixth rib and into the man’s heart. Authorities say three people were spotted breaking into a vehicle shortly before the murder and then seen leaving in a four-door Infiniti.
A $55,000 reward from Atlantic Beach and the governor’s office remains available. Miller’s murder was the first in 10 years for Atlantic Beach and only the third in the town’s history.
Anyone with information on Miller’s murder should call Atlantic Beach police at 252-726-2523 or Crimestoppers at 252-726-4636.
