Newport Elementary
The following students were named to the third-quarter principal’s list with all A’s at Newport Elementary School:
Third grade: Jeremiah Aneloski, Lawrence Berdan Jr., Ella Bowden, Justina Dade-El, Shelby Dixon, Maxtin Edenfield, Kara Graham, Lily Guthrie, Bethany Hall, Dominique Heege, Eli Jackson, Bailey McKay, Reaghan Mensch, Savannah Parrish, Doris Rodriguez-Sepulveda, Avery Sassner and Claire Tawney.
Fourth grade: Brant Atkinson, Caden Bennett, Jake Brubaker, Skyeanne Fury, Kyndall Griffin, Christian Lewis, Emma Marshall, Hannah Marshall, James McDonald, Hailey Skarweski and Emma Warner.
Fifth grade: Mason Alpert, Chloe Barnes, Sophie Becker, James Bender, Asher Brinson, Adrina D’Anton, Zachary Daley, Charles Garner, Jayda Goins, Tyler Graham, Aydan Hunt, Carter Lindquist, Aaliyah McMillion, Fredrick Nelson, Emily Ramey, Edgar Regil Perez, Kassidy Taylor, Marley Todd and Molly Wank.
The following students were named to the honor roll with A’s and B’s:
Third grade: Nicolas Allen, Edward Aylestock, Maddox Barrow, Jared Campbell, Anthony Collins, Penelope Collins, Allyssa Cunningham, Mackenzie Derrick, Connor Edwards, Raymond Goforth, Aurora Goodyear, Carter Hedrick, Cadence Howell, Alan Jimenez-Bolaina, Tyana Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Alexi Larson, Nathan Lawrence, Mahayla Lewis, Dylan Mace, Haidynn McQueen, Elmer Mendez Henriquez, Corbin Mills, Mason Morton, Ashley Murphy, Matthew Newll, Mason Quillen, Skylar Robinson, Ayden Scriven, Tyler Slaughter, Sophia Stephens, Hayden Taylor, Langstan Williams and David Windham.
Fourth grade: Alisha Albney, Joshua Ballou, Hannah Bostwick, Rachael Cox, Connor Dabbs, Riley Engelhard, Carolina Garcia, Camdan Gillman, Mandalynn Greenhill, Saniya Henderson, Christian Hyman, Levi Knapp, Jacob Leos Jr., Kylee Markezich, Cooper McClenny, Evan Nunn, Colby O’Neal, Kasey Patton, Bailey Peden, Brooke Ward and Bella Winslow.
Fifth grade: Jordan Blango, Kyndel Boyd, Matthew Cannon, Anna Cole, Laura Cooper, Adianara Cox, Richard Cupil-Marquez, Cooper Davis, Jason Deal, Sha’kei Desimone, Braylee Evans, Nathan Fields, Leslie Fuentes-Gomez, Kaleb Giroux, Ayden Goldman, Logan Henry, Layton Howey, Noah Jackson, Karen Jimenez-Cerino, Hailey Klott, Nathan Madden, Kenly Mann, Emery Marion, Kien Matthews, Rebecca McBride, Lilly Mutch, Addison Pavy, Heidi Piner, Landon Quillen, Aaron Raczkowski, Adriana Rubio, Krystalin Thetford, Jejuan Tripp, Eric Vogl, Olivianna Vuinovich and Haidyn Zayas.
Atlantic Elementary
The following students were named to the third quarter principal’s list with all A’s at Atlantic Elementary School:
Third grade: Cole Goodwin, Selena Herrera Alvarado, Garrison Lawrence, Macon Nelson, Lindsay Sassano, Madison Smith, Murphy Styron and Sabrina Styron.
Fifth grade: Macy Becton, Ethan Gaskill, Sandra Herrera Bolanos, Grace Smith, Summer Taylor and Willis Hendrix.
The following students were named to the honor roll with A’s and B’s:
Third grade: Aiden Chaney, Nathan Hill and Josiah Murray.
Fourth grade: Addison Chaney, Autumn Koonce, Johnny Salter and Corey Willis.
Fifth grade: Katie Goodwin and Jonatan Sanchez.
Harkers Island Elementary
The following students were named to the third quarter principal’s list with all A’s at Harkers Island Elementary School:
Third grade: William Dupree.
Fourth grade: Anderson Gillikin, Kayden McCoy and Tanner Wade.
Fifth grade: Tucker Mitchell.
The following students were named to the honor roll with A’s and B’s:
Third grade: Rhye Bailey, Kaelyn Brazie, William Bridgers, Carliegh Lawrence, Riley Loftin and Jaxon Sheppard.
Fourth grade: Keenan Jenkins, Joanna Perruquet, James Price, Samual Smoot, Brayden Swain, Leslie Thomas and Jacob VanEtten.
Fifth grade: Sarah Carlston, Zada Davis, Larissa Mayne, Mali Peck, Addison Penny Brody Pettipas, Joshua Smith and Landon West.
Beaufort Elementary School
The following students were named to the third quarter principal’s list with all A’s at Beaufort Elementary School:
Third grade: Isabel Barnes, Lawson Bourbeau, Colton Forsberg, Aleceya Frazier, Samuel Ganey, June Guthrie, Peyton Harker, Braelyn Inscoe, JoyceAnn Jensen, Audrey Johnson, Leanna McCarthy, Gabriel Moss, Jacey Piner, Leah Ponder, Samuel Resendiz-Martinez, Willa Sherman, Paisley Simpson, Benjamin Smith, Ashton Steelman, Ludia Westmoreland, Maddox Willis, Vivian Willis and Michael Wooten.
Fourth grade: Molly Bardales, Jeffress Barnes Jr., Holden Basher, Brian Beck Jr., Leah Beierwaltes, Jordan Clemmons, Emma Cook-Collins, Matthew D’Angelo, Arianna Fluellen, Zoey Fulp, Jacob Grimm, Mason Johnson, Jubliee Kot, Juan Leon-Hernandez, Christopher Mehegan, Macy Nelson, Tyler Polizzi, Gabriel Roberts, Maurice Teel, Elijah Washington and Ralph Williams IV.
Fifth grade: Sophia Baker, Madison Campbell, Cole Deaner, Annabelle Grist, Aleesa Johnson, Mya Murrell, Bailey Palfrey, Anderson Piner, Kolby Piner, Julia Propst, Lucere Resendiz-Martinez, Anna Sherman, Kody Spruill, Olivia Struyk, Emil Swain, Sylas Wells, Brody Willis, Hudson Willis and Trinity Willis.
The following students were named to the honor roll with A’s and B’s:
Third grade: Troy Bates, Beau Brake, Carlos Burrows, Meredith Buttry, Mary Connell, Geller Davis, Lily Davis, Emani Dawson, Devin Gaskill, David Guthrie, Mykenzie Higgins, Sierra Johnson, Timyrah Johnson, Briley Langemann, Emma Lawrence, Jayden Lobland, Parker Lovick, Finn Lupton, Saniyah Morris, Kambria Murray, Gunner Nelson, Mazie Ninke, Makayla Olds, Melanie Penny, Elizabeth Piner, Ezri Sliter, Mariah Taylor, Da’Maryius Thompson and George Wheatly.
Fourth grade: Hilario Banda-Hernandez, Molly Burger, Jayden Cahoon, Ethan Eastwood, Joshua Goodwin, Travaris Henry-Aull, Aislinn Jones, Jada Knight, Kara Knudsen, Jaxson Latorella, Daniel Martinez-Hernandez, James O’Neal, Lyrik Oliver, Ethan Pawelczyk, Alex Penny, Thomas Polizzi, Brayden Range, Rodrigo Resendiz-Garcia, Isabella Smith, Brody Swinson, Nehemiah Toleito, Nevaeh Wallace, Allie White and Jacob Willis.
Fifth grade: George Bates, Emmory Blango, Kenndyl Carter, Victoria Christensen, Riley Clapp, Bella Costa, Conner Eastwood, Dillon Eaton, Courtney Fagiano, Jacob Flynt, Jazzlyn Godette, Joshua Hancock, Ian Hawryschuk, Oliver Hernandez-Gallegos, Ca-dance Jacobs, August Marshall, Rihanna Murray, Sebastian Ninke, Bradan O’Hara, Keyondre’ Oden, Lilas Piner, Jack Salter, Stephanie Sanchez, Haidyn Small, David Smith, Noah Smith, Kash Tate, Garrett Wallace, Michaela Ward and Donnell Windley Jr.
Beaufort Middle School
The following students were named to the third quarter principal’s list with all A’s at Beaufort Middle School:
Sixth grade: Thomas Allen, Abigail Arsenault, Anne Beierwaltes, Skyler Bordeaux, Malina Davis, Thomas Hamilton, Hayden Harris, Bennet Jensen, Bennett Lo Piccolo, Morgan Majors, Ayush Malhotra, Isaac Moss, Draven O’Donnell and Madison Teel.
Seventh grade: Willow Bowman, Jemma Campbell-Godfrey, Olivia Cox, Owen Deaner, Kayla Foster, Kimberly Geronimo De La Cruz, Samuel Grunke, Roger Hawryschuk, Jessica Hundley, Calvin Jackson, Jacob Johnson, Rosemary Johnston, Madeline Lin-denmuth, Sadie McIntosh, Andie Migliore, Saralynn Murphy, Maggie Murray, Vitalia Rivera Perez, Immanuel Schurdevin, Lily Sherman, Sarah Stone, Anna Swinson and Savannah Tyndall.
Eighth grade: Jack Beierwaltes, Kate Guthrie, Samuel Jensen, Mansi Malhotra, Allison Murray, Khamari Murray, Lillian Piner, Nery Resendiz-Garcia, Rylee Tosto, Lillian Weippert, Jayden Wells and Laura Wolf.
The following students were named to the honor roll with A’s and B’s:
Sixth grade: Guadalupe Banda-Hernandez, Alex Burger, Addyson Carmean, Sirr James Davis, Hannah Fidelholtz, Zackery Foreman, Emma Ganey, Mariana Garcia-Garcia, Josue Hernandez-Marquez, Jackson Hobgood, Courtney Howard, Eli Jenkins, Lei Za Ma, Ricky Marlow, Nathaniel Mayo, Clay Michels, Lucy Ramey, Lillian Rhue, Olivia Rimmer, Avary Scott, Gavin Simmons, Eva Watson, Tristan Watters and Katherine Wright.
Seventh grade: Ashlyn Burney, Trevin Carter, Arianna Christensen, Farron Cox, Logan Creech, Finn Diller, Austin Gardner, Brian Goodwin, Liam Harding, Braydon Johnson, Wyatt Lewis, Amanda Luther, Andrew Maier, Alexander McArthur, Joshua Palfrey, Noah Pepperman, Hailey Pittman, Kaci Spruill, Cash Talton, Kaley Thompson, Gwyneth Wallace, Jaedon Watson and Kalub Wilson.
Eighth grade: Jasmine Ahmed, Shamel Baker, Rylan Bates, Luke Cordier, Kenliana Dixon, Brady Doans, Catherine Harrison, Parker Hobgood, Cole Jernigan, Lexsie Lewis, Maxwell Lo Piccolo, Samantha Luther, Emily Mills, Elliott Neve, Avery Palfrey, Carlin Patterson, Herlinda Resendiz-Martinez, Sarah Salter, Aralyn Schurdevin, Molly Tarr and Jeremiah Walden.
