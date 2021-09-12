Consolidated board to consider addition of public health nurse for schools

MOREHEAD CITY — The County Health Department is seeking approval for $115,000 in temporary state funds to hire a public health nurse who would act as a school health liaison to assist with COVID-19 screening, testing and vaccine administration.
The person would also coordinate other school and public health services.
The request is among several COVID-19 related topics to be addressed during the County Consolidated Human Services Board meeting at 6 p.m. Monday via Zoom.
To attend the meeting, go to: https://carteretcountync.zoom.us/j/84102295967?pwd=VW5EcmJEdytsN3JzY0d2dnM0V240Zz09.
Anyone who wishes to make a public comment at the meeting should email Consolidated Human Services Director Cindy Holman ahead of time at cindy.holman@carteretcountync.gov to share the information they would like to see presented.
As for the public health nurse position, if approved, the person will be placed in the school system and “will encourage continuity of existing COVID-related activities, maintain the health department’s integral role in screening and testing, build upon the work already begun, and ensure a holistic assessment and monitoring of disease burden with the local school system,” according to an agenda document.
The County Board of Commissioners must also approve the funds. The money will provide for salary and fringe benefits, staff development and training, technology hardware and software, cell phones and office supplies and travel.
The board will also consider a request to hire a temporary medical assistant. Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds would be used to fund the position. The proposed salary is set at a range of $31,266 to $48,462, plus benefits.
According to a memorandum from Health Department Director Nina Oliver regarding the proposal, the department experienced a more than 600% increase in COVID-19 testing services in August.
“In August, more than 260 COVID-19 tests were performed compared to an average of 36 tests per month in May, June and July,” the document states.
In other action, the board will:
· Consider a request from Ms. Oliver to accept $39,900 from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services to address COVID-19 related health disparities. Funds would be used to prevent and control COVID-19 infection or transmission among populations at higher risk and underserved, including racial and ethnic minorities and people living in rural communities.
· Hear a presentation from child welfare social work program manager Kody Krebs on the relationship between child welfare and the school system.
· Hear updates from Ms. Oliver, DSS Director Jessica Adams and Human Services Director Cindy Holman.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.