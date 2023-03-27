BEAUFORT - The Carteret County Board of Equalization and Review has announced the 2023 property tax appeal process will conclude next month.
The board will convene for the first time this season at 9 a.m. Monday, April 3 on the second floor of the Carteret County Courthouse at 302 Courthouse Square, Beaufort.
All appeal requests must be written and submitted by 5 p.m. Friday, April 14 to Carteret County Tax Administration at 302 Courthouse Square, Beaufort, NC 28516 or by email to taxinformation@carteretcountync.gov.
Signed appeal forms may also be faxed to 252-732-2064.
Documented damages or factors that may influence the value should be included with the appeal. Property owners are encouraged to support their request with documentation of recent appraisals, sales of similar properties in the neighborhood, cost estimates of structural repairs, photos of the property in question.
The seven-member committee is appointed by the Carteret County Board of Commissioners to resolve any disputes and ensure properties are assessed and taxed fairly and accurately.
The board began accepting tax year 2023 real property appeals on Jan. 1.
Appeal forms may be requested by mail or found online at www.carteretcountync.gov/1033/appealing-tax-values.
For additional information or assistance, contact the Carteret County Tax Office at 252-728-8485.
