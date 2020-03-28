Here’s a look at animals ready for adoption through the County Humane Society on Hibbs Road near Newport. Fluff, Fluff, a 7-month-old male kitten, needs a loving home, as does Bubba, a 1-year-old male pit bull mix. The Humane Society is offering a special on all hound dogs. Those adopting a hound will get half off on the adoption fee.

(Cheryl Burke photos)