CEDAR POINT — If you’ve driven through Cedar Point in the last 16 years, it’s a near certainty you’ve seen Don Redfearn in his orange safety vest, working along Highway 24.
You might not see him anymore – he retired as the town’s public works director after working Friday, July 22 – but his legacy of hard work and friendliness will live on.
For the first 12 years of his tenure in Cedar Point, he WAS public works, the only employee. He mowed the grass along the highway, he picked up trash, he cleaned up drainage ditches, painted. He put up signs and took them down. He put up the Christmas lights. He was constant motion.
“They didn’t pay me to stand still,” he said in a recent interview. “They paid me to keep moving, to get dirty and create dust.”
And he loved it.
“It’s my hometown,” Mr. Redfearn said. “I didn’t want people coming through town to see trash, to see drainage ditches full of water, tall weeds.”
He’s worked in brutally high heat and humidity, like the area has experienced this week. He’s worked in rain and storms. He’s just worked. And when he wasn’t “on the clock,” he still worked for the town, a lot. He made plaques to give people the town honored. He even built his own office, beside the town hall, after town hall got crowded.
“I was here before we even had a full-time town clerk,” he said. “We put together the budget.”
In those days, town commissioners served as department heads. Now, there’s a town manager, David Rief, as well as full-time clerk Jayne Calhoun, and for the past few years, there have been additional public works employees, plus an administrative assistant.
Cedar Point has grown tremendously and has its first park, Boathouse Creek Walking Trails, along the White Oak River and its namesake creek. Mr. Redfearn was a big supporter of the April 2019, $2.5-million-dollar bond referendum that enabled the town to purchase the 56 acres of land.
Now the town has a budget for things to improve the park. There’s a new pier, a kayak launch, and picnic tables and benches Mr. Redfern and other public works employees built.
But in the beginning, there was no park budget, and things were needed.
“We scrounged, we scavenged,” for things like logs that border the main trail through the park, down to the water, he said.
Now, he said, with some state money and town funds, “you’re going to see a lot more nice things out there, better quality.”
Before coming to work for Cedar Point, Mr. Redfearn worked for a company that built a large subdivision, Fox Trace, in Hubert, about 15 minutes from Cedar Point. He ran excavators and did other heavy construction tasks. Mowing lawns along Highway 24 was a breeze after that.
“I love to work outside,” Mr. Redfearn said. “I want to be outside.”
He’s also always loved talking to town residents and visitors about Cedar Point and other things, and it’s been obvious people enjoy talking to him.
Mr. Redfearn also loved working with the town’s other staffers, whom he said have always been supportive.
“It feels kind of strange not going to work,” he said. “It’s a sudden adjustment. But it’s not like I’m not working.”
He is remodeling his house. More hard work in hot weather. The only difference, he said, is he’s not in charge, his wife, Pamela is.
Mr. Redfearn has also always been all about family. He attends every town board of commissioners meeting with Pamela, often with a grandchild in tow.
Ms. Calhoun, the staffer who has worked with Mr. Redfearn for the longest time, was effusive when asked to comment on his retirement.
“Oh, I could go on and on about Don,” she said. “Such a treasure. He knows how to fix anything and was such a work horse. He approached everything with a calm demeanor, and nothing ever got to him.”
She cited his work in CedarFest, the town’s annual festival, and his aid in putting together the annual town Easter Egg Hunt and Toys for Tots Drive.
“He has always been ready, willing and able to lend a hand,” she said. “I’m not sure if many know this, but he is an amazing woodworker, and has made me a beautiful snowman and Christmas tree out of reclaimed wood from trees that came down in (Hurricane) Florence (in 2018). He also is very knowledgeable in the world of antique furniture, and I’ve got a piece I purchased from his store that is so unique.”
Mr. Redfearn, she said, was also a lot of fun.
“He appreciates a good rock and roll song – Aerosmith, AC/DC, Led Zeppelin – so we definitely clicked in the music interest vibe. I will miss him terribly; your coworkers become your extended family.”
But don’t expect Mr. Redfearn to disappear from Cedar Point. He’s applied for a position on the town planning board and would appear to be a perfect fit.
“When you’re in public works, you know where everything is,” he said.
