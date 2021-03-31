46th Carteret County resident dies from COVID-19 complications

CARTERET COUNTY — Now more than a year into the coronavirus pandemic, Carteret County announced the death of a 46th resident, the second reported this week.
The individual was in their 70s and reportedly had health conditions, the county said in its report on the death Wednesday.
“It is with heavy hearts that we announce another death of a County resident. We extend our condolences to their family and loved ones,” stated County Health Director Nina Oliver.
The report of the death comes the same day the county reported 26 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. To date, Carteret County has reported 4,683 total cases, nearly 300 of which were reported in March alone.
Top federal officials warned this week the nation could face a “fourth surge” of the virus as individuals lessen precautions in the wake of optimism over the vaccine rollout.
Of the local cases, 76 were considered active as of Wednesday, a jump from the 51 reported Monday. A reported 4,561 county residents have recovered from COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic.
Reported hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City fell by one to five as of Wednesday afternoon.
Amid increasing vaccine availability, Carteret County officials urge residents and visitors to continue safety precautions.
“Getting vaccinated and continuing to follow the 3W’s (wear masks when around others, wait six feet apart from others, and wash your hands often) are the best practices in lowering the chances of contracting COVID-19,” Ms. Oliver said in Wednesday’s release.
Those in the state’s groups 1-4 are currently eligible to receive a vaccine. To schedule your appointment, call 252-728-8550, option 2.
