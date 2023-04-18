CARTERET COUNTY — Former Carteret County resident Jeremy Felton, 37, now of Cary, will compete on the popular TV game show “Jeopardy” at 7:30 p.m. April 18 on WITN Channel 7.
He was not allowed to say whether he won the competition and moved on to a second round.
Felton, who graduated as the 2004 salutatorian from West Carteret High School, said he was excited to compete on the show that pits some of the nation’s most intellectually talented against each other in a fast-paced question-and-answer format.
“I don’t even remember how old I was when I started watching ‘Jeopardy!’ I just know I always liked it,” Felton, born and raised in North River, said in a recent telephone interview. “I always thought I would just like to go on the show.”
The soon-to-be celebrity still has relatives in Carteret County, including his mother Brenda Felton who said she couldn’t be more proud of her son.
