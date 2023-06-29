BEAUFORT - The transformation of Cedar Street is well underway as crews prepare to begin the next phase of construction.
The town of Beaufort, in collaboration with Sunland Builders Inc., began the project June 19 with the demolition and removal of parking lane asphalt on both sides of the street between Turner and Craven streets.
The next phase is scheduled to begin July 3 and will involve the installation of underdrain piping and drainage, followed by the placement of pervious concrete.
Initially planned to be done on a block-by-block basis, a revised schedule now calls for pavement demolition to begin between Craven and Queen streets while concrete placement is underway from Turner Street to Craven streets.
Simultaneous closure of these two blocks should be expected for an estimated two-week period, according to the town.
Subsequently, the Turner-to-Craven block will reopen to traffic, while the closure of the Craven-to-Queen block, limited to non-local traffic, is anticipated to continue for an additional two weeks.
Driveway access will be maintained within the work zone, however, occasional short-term closures may be necessary for specific driveways.
Each driveway will also require a three-day closure to allow for the hardening of the concrete.
Installation of the pavement is intended to complement bioswales recently constructed by the N.C. Department of Transportation at various intersections along Cedar Street.
Bioswales and permeable pavement work together to reduce runoff and enhance pollutant filtration, which is expected to contribute to the town's goal of watershed restoration.
The revitalization of Cedar Street has also included the replacement of water and stormwater piping, as well as the lining for a substantial portion of underground sewer lines.
Rehabilitation efforts will culminate in the fall with the street's repaving by the N.C. Department of Transportation.
Funding for the permeable pavement project is a joint effort between the N.C. Division of Water Resources, the N.C. Coastal Federation and the town of Beaufort.
