Officials urge graduates to complete student aid application

MOREHEAD CITY —Less than half of the county’s 2020 high school graduates have completed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, according to a report released June 11 by state and education leaders.
That means many graduates could be leaving thousands of dollars in college financial aid unused by not filling out the FAFSA, which is required to determine eligibility for financial aid.
The same trend is being seen across the state, prompting state officials to create a FAFSA Frenzy NC campaign, with Gov. Roy Cooper declaring June FAFSA Frenzy Month.
With Tuesday the priority deadline to fill out the FAFSA for the class of 2020, Gov. Cooper, in a press release, encouraged recent graduates to complete the forms.
“Even if you feel like college is out of reach financially, I encourage all North Carolina high school seniors and their families to complete the FAFSA to see how much financial support is available,” he said.
Carteret Community College financial aid officer Brenda Long agreed it’s critical for graduates to fill out the FAFSA, which is the first step to free or more affordable college.
“Regardless of income or family size, all students should apply for financial aid each year,” Ms. Long said in an email. “Students and parents may complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) at www.fafsa.ed.gov. Many forms of financial assistance, such as the Federal Work-Study program or scholarships require that a FAFSA be submitted.”
She emphasized it’s important to complete the FAFSA as soon as possible.
“Some forms of financial aid are awarded on a first come/first serve basis,” Ms. Long said. “Students may miss out on additional funding if they wait to apply.”
The novel coronavirus pandemic may be part of the reason the number of students filling out the FAFSA has declined.
“We’ve helped a few students fill them out virtually, but normally this time of year we would have three or four students coming in a day,” she said Friday.
To assist students with filling out the FAFSA, the college has created a virtual café that can be accessed from the CCC website. The virtual café is a Zoom site, available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, where students can talk with financial aid officers and other advisers.
As for FAFSA, the application process opens each year Oct. 1 for the following academic year. On average, 70% of CCC students receive some form of financial aid, according to Ms. Long.
State and education leaders joined together to form the FAFSA Frenzy NC campaign after statistics showed only half of North Carolina’s current high school graduates have completed the FAFSA so far this year. In Carteret County, less than 45% of the class of 2020 had completed the FAFSA as of May 22.
According to the report, North Carolina students who did not submit a FAFSA in 2019 left an estimated $89 million on the table in federal aid last year.
According to Gov. Cooper, the state has set a goal to increase postsecondary attainment to 2 million people with a high-quality credential or a postsecondary degree and have an 80% FAFSA completion rate by 2030.
FAFSA Frenzy NC has launched a digital, social and billboard campaign to direct students to FAFSAFrenzyNC.com. The website offers resources for students and parents who need assistance or have questions about filling out the FAFSA, including live Zoom sessions with financial aid counselors until the end of June.
Counselors and financial aid experts from the three host organizations, College Advising Corps, College Foundation of North Carolina and North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority, are on hand during the sessions to answer questions about the FAFSA application and financial aid process. Select sessions also include Spanish language support.
Parents and students can visit FAFSAFrenzyNC.com/liveqa for more information, including dates, times and links to join the Zoom meetings. No reservations are required.
For local assistance, contact the CCC virtual café at Carteret.edu.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com
