Cape Carteret police hit the road to teach safety, interact with community

CAPE CARTERET — The town’s police officers have been working with area children to promote helping others and safety while bicycling, skateboarding and crossing streets.
The Cape Carteret Police Department, headed by Chief Bill McKinney, is handing out “ice cream tickets,” in cooperation with some local businesses, to children they spot “doing the right thing.”
Officers also held a bicycle safety event outside town hall Saturday and talked to members of Cub Scout Troop 446, based at Cape Carteret Presbyterian Church, about safe riding and the use of protective equipment, such as helmets and pads.
It’s all part of an ongoing effort that has included riding with kids on Halloween in order to reach out and foster good relations.
“Our desire is to continue building positive relationships with the children in our community,” said the chief, who since his promotion to the post in 2018 has stressed the need for officers to interact closely and positively with the public.
“Service first,” Chief McKinney said of the department’s policy.
In the past, he said, he knows some people thought some of the department’s officers were less than friendly.
“We’ve totally changed that,” he said. “There’s not a day that goes by that someone doesn’t thank me for what we do.”
When an officer gives out an ice cream ticket, the parents’ eyes light up too, the chief said.
Businesses participating are McDonalds, across Manatee Street from the police department and town hall, the Java Post and the Fuzzy Peach, both in the Carteret Crossing Shopping Center on Highway 24.
Doing the right thing, Chief McKinney said, doesn’t just include things like wearing helmets and crossing streets safely. The kids can also earn ice create tickets by “lending a helping hand to someone in need.”
The program has been effect for about two weeks, and Chief McKinney said officers have given out at least 12 tickets for the free ice cream. Officers keep their eyes peeled for ticket-worthy actions while on routine patrol.
“It’s a big hit,” Chief McKinney said. “I’d seen it used in other agencies and I’ve wanted to implement it here for a while. I just felt like with all that’s going on, it was the right time, especially when there is so much opposition to law enforcement in some places.”
He said the town was “fortunate” to have community support, but he still wants to build rapport with all ages.
The bike safety event outside town hall was part of Cub Scout Bike Rally 2020, the chief said. It stressed safe riding and the use of helmets and pads.
The chief and part-time Patrol Officer Dennis Hendricks then hit the street on bikes with the kids and practiced those principles on a ride around Old Cape Carteret, the neighborhoods near the town hall off Dolphin Street.
