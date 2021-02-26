Carteret’s COVID-19 test positivity rate up slightly

CARTERET COUNTY — The county’s percentage of positive COVID-19 tests ticked up slightly for the week ending Feb. 20, but other key metrics reported by the Carteret County Health Department Friday indicate cases and hospitalizations continue to trend downward.
County health officials reported seven new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the overall total number of cases confirmed since March 2020 to 4,393. Of those, officials report 154 cases are active and 4,196 individuals have fulfilled the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s isolation requirements and are considered recovered. There have been 43 deaths directly associated with COVID-19 in Carteret County.
According to the latest data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, the county’s percentage positivity rate for the week ending Feb. 20 was around 5%, up by less than a percentage point from what was reported the previous week. Despite the slight increase, the number is still on target with the state’s goal of 5% positivity or less, and is down significantly from around 12% positivity recorded in mid-January.
Likewise, hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City increased slightly from four reported Thursday to five Friday, but are still down from a peak of 20 hospitalizations seen in mid-January.
There was one new confirmed case of COVID-19 reported the week of Feb. 22 at Carteret Community College, making a total of 31 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. Of those, two are active cases and 29 are inactive, as of Friday. The last known date of exposure to the campus was Feb. 17, and college officials said all those who have been in contact with individuals testing positive have been notified.
