CAMP LEJEUNE — An active duty Marine involved in a shooting and stabbing incident aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune June 13 later died of his wounds, the Marine Corps confirmed last week.
Lance Cpl. William Luce, an infantry rifleman with 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, died the evening of June 15 aboard the base, according to a June 18 release. A previous release from Camp Lejeune stated Lance Cpl. Luce was in stable condition after suffering stab wounds.
"The 8th Marine Regiment family is saddened by the loss of one of our own in Lance Cpl. William Luce," Col. John H. Rochford, commanding officer, 8th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, said in the June 18 release. "In recognizing the passing of Lance Cpl. Luce, we mourn the loss of this valued member of our 'Workhorse' regiment. Our Marines and Sailors will never forget his memory. We extend our sincerest sympathies and support to his family during this difficult time."
Lance Cpl. Luce enlisted in the Marine Corps in October 2015. He attended recruit training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., and graduated in January 2016.
Upon graduation from the School of Infantry-East in April 2016, Lance Cpl. Luce served with Marine Corps Security Force Battalion, Bangor, Wash., before reporting to 2nd Battalion, 8th Marines. His personal awards include the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the National Defense Medal.
According to an initial release on the incident, patrol officers with Camp Lejeune’s Provost Marshal’s Office responded to a 911 call at an on-base residence at approximately 4 a.m. June 13 and discovered one male individual deceased from an apparent gunshot wound and another male seriously injured with multiple stab wounds. Lance Cpl. Luce was transported to the Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune.
The incident remains under investigation of the Naval Criminal Investigative Services. For further questions, contact NCIS at ncispublicaffairs@ncis.navy.mil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.