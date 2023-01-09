BEAUFORT — The County Board of Education will consider a request to award $2.1 million in bids to replace or repair heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment at four county schools.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. Jan. 10 in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive. The meeting will be broadcast live on the district’s YouTube Channel. Public comment will be received at the beginning of the meeting.
If the board approves the request, listed under its consent agenda, it will be forwarded to the county commissioners for final approval.
According to information in the board’s agenda packet, the school system’s finance officer Kathy Carswell is recommending bids be awarded to Crystal Coast Mechanical to replace one chiller each at Morehead City Middle School and White Oak Elementary School. The cost to install a new 215-ton chiller at MCMS is $518,000. The price to install a 250-ton chiller at WOES is $489,500. Both will serve as backups to the current chillers at the schools.
Carswell is also recommending that the board award a $1,035,500 contract to Crystal Coast Mechanical to replace four roof top units at Croatan High School.
In addition, the administration is requesting $112,368 to replace condenser coils on a chiller at Beaufort Elementary School, based on an estimate from Johnson Controls. According to the proposal, the replacement would extend the life of the chiller by four to five years.
The board, under its consent agenda, will also consider requesting $500,000 in operating funds being held in contingency by the county. County commissioners held the funds in contingency when they voted on their 2022-23 budget, dependent on the final outcome of state-mandated benefit increases for school employees.
The state benefit increases for school employees consist of a 4% increase for certified employees and a $15 per hour minimum for hourly employees. Also, the state’s retirement rate for school employees went from 22.89% to 24.5% and the health insurance rate increased from $7,019 to $7,397 per employee. The school system administration is asking the county to release those funds to cover the increases.
Under another consent agenda item, the board will consider approval of improvement plans for county public schools designated as Title 1 or Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI) Schools. Federal, state and local policy requires that the local Board of Education approve all school improvement plans for Title 1 and TSI schools.
Title1 designation is based on schools enrolling at least 40% of students from low-income families. Those county schools are Atlantic Elementary, Beaufort Elementary, Bogue Sound Elementary, Harkers Island Elementary, Morehead City Elementary, Morehead City Primary, Newport Elementary, Smyrna Elementary and White Oak Elementary schools.
Designation of TSI Schools is based on schools in North Carolina that have a student group that is underperforming. The underperforming student group in all identified county schools is students with disabilities. County public schools identified as TSI Schools are Beaufort Elementary, Bogue Sound Elementary, Newport Elementary, Beaufort Middle, Broad Creek Middle, Morehead City Middle and Newport Middle schools.
Other items listed under the board’s regular meeting agenda include:
Approval of a $2.49 million budget revision to allocate funds received from the state and special revenue, including the donation of $78,000 from the Big Rock Foundation for playground equipment at Bogue Sound Elementary School.
Announcement that the board will accept public comment regarding its 2023-24 budget during the board’s Feb. 7 meeting.
Recognition of East Carteret High School senior Alisha Tosto as a U.S. Presidential Scholar nominee. She is one of 19 students advancing to the national level.
Proclamation of January as National School Board Appreciation Month.
Consider approval of numerous policy revisions on second reading. The polices come from the N.C. School Boards Association Fall 2022 update packet and mirror modifications in State Board of Education policy, changes in federal and state legislation and precedents established by case law. Some of these policies include code of ethics for school board members, online instruction, student promotion and accountability, immunization and health requirements for school admission and concussion and head injury.
Hear first reading of several policy revisions based on the School Boards Association’s Fall 2022 update packet. Some of the revised policies for first read are student insurance program, child abuse and related threats to child safety, student behavior policies, attendance and administering medicines to students.
Hear updates on school capital and bond projects.
Receive comments from superintendent and board members.
Other agenda items listed under the board’s consent agenda include:
Consider Memorandum of Understanding with Addendum between Carteret County Public Schools NC Pre-K and Coastal Community Action Inc.
Consider personnel matters.
Consider student transfers.
