NWS forecasts chance of severe weather, minor flood event Thursday

NEWPORT — The National Weather Service forecasts a marginal chance of severe weather and minor flood event Thursday through Thursday night.
The NWS weather forecasting office in Newport issued a briefing Thursday morning, updating its forecast for potential severe weather. The NWS office in Newport has been forecasting a marginal chance of severe weather, and as of Thursday morning, local meteorologists are forecasting a potential for damaging thunderstorms and wind gusts in the afternoon, along with a potential for isolated tornadoes.
The NWS also forecasts the potential for strong, sustained winds through early Thursday evening, along with coastal flooding and high surf. Dangerous sea conditions are also forecast through Thursday night.
The NWS forecasts between 1-1.5 inches of total rainfall during the period in most of Carteret County. Some isolated areas in the far western and Down East regions may receive between 1.5-2 inches.
Maximum wind gusts in Carteret County during the stormy period are forecast at 35-40 mph for inland areas, 40-45 mph along most of the areas near the shoreline and 45-50 mph in some areas Down East.
A high surf advisory is in effect for Carteret County, as well as a coastal flooding advisory.
More information, including forecasts, warnings, watches and outlooks are available at the NWS Newport office website, weather.gov/mhx/, on Twitter at twitter.com/NWSMorehead City and on Facebook at facebook.com/NWSMoreheadCity/.
