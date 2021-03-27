Beach nourishment efforts head toward central Emerald Isle

EMERALD ISLE — The 2-million-cubic-yard Emerald Isle beach nourishment project is moving fast, with two dredge boats hauling sand from the ocean borrow site off Atlantic Beach and discharging it via pipelines to the strand.
Carteret County Shore Protection Office Manager Greg Rudolph said in an email Thursday the Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Co. vessels Ellis Island and Liberty Island are now working in tandem and discharging the sand, one moving to the east, the other to the west.
“The outfall for the slurry of sand and water pumping from the Liberty Island is near Bluewater Drive this morning, while the slurry pumped from the Ellis Island is near Eastview Drive,” he said.
The company is also trying to set a new pipeline for the strand in the central part of town. The work has now finished around the recently reopened Bogue Inlet Pier, as sand was pumped under it Wednesday night, he noted.
The $31.6 million project totals 9.4 linear miles of beach, with 166,350 cubic yards of sand to be deposited in the extreme western strand off Coast Guard Road, 708,750 cubic yards to the east of that, 537,750 cubic yards in the center of town and 600,000 cubic yards in the extreme east.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
