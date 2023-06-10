MOREHEAD CITY — Seeking out variety in the “buffet” of life and finding identity in the passion for it was the theme Friday for the West Carteret High School Class of 2023 commencement exercises.

The Morehead City high school saw 250 seniors walk the stage and take a step toward the future in front of family and friends during a ceremony marked by words of wisdom from students and faculty.

Student Government Association President Dalton Newman opened the night of speeches with a brief one that noted his class’s “end of a chapter” and thanked the people that had made up its support system over the years.

Senior William “Liam” John also spoke of closing chapters in his retrospective address, that his class was a “frontrunner in a post-pandemic time,” technology its greatest asset and a voice its strongest weapon.

“Our society is seemingly at the end of an era, and the 21st century is our blank canvas to begin a new one,” John said. “The only limit is our imagination. No one can tell you what you can or cannot do, because this Earth is the most significant sandbox you’ll ever set foot in.”

John implored his classmates to liken their dreams and aspirations to a restaurant buffet, to make the right choice among the safe option of metaphorical “chicken fingers and fries” and the more adventurous offerings that await them.

In a tongue-in-cheek moment at the end of the speech, John called on the wisdom of Rick Astley to remember “5 Nevers.”

“Never give each other up,” he said, “never let each other down, never hurt each other, never make each other cry, and most importantly, never lie to each other.”

From the moment senior Joshua Knipe took the stage for his prospective address, his passion was never in question. He led the class of graduates in a series of one last “What side? West side!” chants before speaking on the importance of keeping passion in one’s life.

“We are the passionate class,” Knipe said, “a class full of opportunities to show our passion, whether it be in sports, art, music or even something that doesn’t fall into one of those categories, we as a class are passionate. We are willing to try. That is what separates us from the rest of the crowd.”

Knipe recalled how passion played a role in the Patriot Militia, of which he was a proud member. He spoke of how passion made him travel to far-flung road games, caused students to “scream to the top of their lungs at a Friday night football game” to the point they couldn’t speak the next day and pursue their hard tests, hastily finished projects and last-minute papers with vigor.

He encourages his fellow graduates to continue living passionately in their next chapters of life.

“As you continue your lives, do not lose your passion,” Knipe said. “Life will give you opportunities to show your passion – seize them. Because without passion, life is dull.”

Stacy Kyle, West Carteret’s 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year, followed with a speech that spoke of Newton’s Law of Motion and the “forces” that move us, both internal and external, and the ways to which those forces can be responded.

“Circumstances will happen that will be beyond your control,” she explained. “While you may not be able to change circumstances, you will always have the power to choose. ‘How will you respond? How will you navigate? Who will you consult’ The force is with you.”

She reminded the class of graduates that there is only one of each of them, that the “world will only get one of you.” She closed her speech with an exercise in receiving love, asking each graduate’s family in the gymnasium and those watching from home to send forth a “ball of love” and imploring the graduates to accept it.

Kyle had the seniors repeat after her, “I am” to know they are loved now, “I know” to acknowledge they will come to know love and “I will be” to appreciate that they will be loved.

Class President Maggie Davis also presented the senior gift to the school, a new flagpole for the football field in continuation of an unfinished gift from the 2022 Class.

This was the first commencement exercise for Principal Cory Johnson who served as principal of the Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School last year. He congratulated them on their achievements, their passion for learning and their embarkation to a new chapter. He reminded each graduate that they would remain a member of the West Carteret High School family as they look to achieve greater heights in the future before inviting them to turn their tassels to end the ceremony.

Earlier in the ceremony, Johnson recognized top achievers, including 51 seniors who received the President’s Award for Educational Excellence. An additional 79 were honored as N.C. Academic Scholars.

The West Carteret Singers followed opening remarks with the song, “Friends.” The band also performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “Pomp and Circumstance.” The West Carteret High School NJROTC presented the Colors.

Junior honors students who served as marshals during the ceremony were Carter Bass, Tyler Collins and Rylee Markham.