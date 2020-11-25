First FWB
His Redeemed of Jacksonville will be in concert at 6 p.m. Sunday at First Free Will Baptist Church in Morehead City. The Powell Family of Raleigh will sing at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 6.
Newport Baptist Church
Denver Bierman of the Denver & the Mile High Orchestra will present a Christmas concert at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2 at Newport Baptist Church. A love offering will be taken during the concert.
Drive-thru testing
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Beaufort will host a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing and canned food drive 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. This is open to all residents, and canned food will be donated to Loaves and Fishes food pantry in Beaufort.
There is no out-of-pocket expense for the testing, but those who are insured should bring their insurance card. Residents must pre-register for testing by calling 910-267-2044.
This event is sponsored by Gosehn Medical Center, Neuse-Pamlico Sound Women’s Coalition, the Carteret County Health Department and Piedmont Health Advisory Committee.
