Carteret County reports downturn in most COVID-19 metrics heading into weekend, indicating omicron has peaked

CARTERET COUNTY — The county reported its lowest percent positivity rate in several weeks Friday, with COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations trending downward, as well.
The Carteret County Health Department confirmed 47 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, for a pandemic total of 14,037. The county’s test positivity rate as of Friday was 10.3%, compared to 18.6% Wednesday.
The percent positivity rate peaked around 30% earlier in the month but has been steadily falling since then. Friday was also the first time in several weeks the county reported a lower positivity rate than the state’s, which was 17.9%.
There were 93 active cases as of Friday afternoon, up a bit from 80 reported Wednesday. Hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care went down by one to 10 Friday, with seven patients hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease not fully vaccinated.
The county did not report any additional COVID-19 deaths this week, keeping the total at 112 resident deaths since the onset of the pandemic nearly two years ago. That is an average rate of more than one death per week, though most occurred during spikes, such as the delta variant last fall.
