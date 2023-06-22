MOREHEAD CITY — A dog rescued from abuse has a new “leash” on life with the Morehead City Police Department (PD).
Since April of this year, Officer K9 Ranger, a Belgian Malinois rescued by the Edgecombe County Animal Shelter, has been on duty serving with the Morehead City PD.
His handler is Patrol Officer Justin Jones. The two trained together since February in preparation for his new job.
Jones said K9 Ranger, who was obtained through a $7,500 grant, has already proven to be a great asset to the department. The 3-year-old canine is trained in tracking, article search and narcotics search.
“He goes out on every call, but if he’s not needed, he stays in the vehicle. I would say he’s been used 10 to 15 times so far,” Jones said as he sat with his four-legged partner June 20 at the police department.
The dog also assists other departments if needed. For example, Jones said the dog assisted with a gun search in Atlantic Beach.
“The majority of the calls he’s used for are narcotics related,” Jones added.
East Coast Canine Inc. of Tarboro, which provides training services for police canines and handlers, partnered with the Mona Pants Foundation, a nonprofit animal rescue group in Zebulon, to provide the dog to law enforcement. East Coast Canine took care of training, with the Mona Pants Foundation providing funding for Ranger’s vet bills and other needs. The dog was offered to a police department, and Morehead City was among those that applied, receiving the grant.
Jones said the dog has quite a story, originally rescued by the Edgecombe County Animal Shelter after being reported by someone who saw Ranger constantly tied to a tree and malnourished.
“An individual in Edgecombe County bought him, then he found out how much work a Belgian Malinois can be,” Jones said. “So, he tied him to a tree. He was seized after someone reported seeing him malnourished.”
Animal shelter workers quickly realized this was no ordinary dog and thought he might be a good fit for a police department. They contacted East Coast Canine, which after testing agreed the Belgian Malinois, known for high intelligence and energy, would be a good fit for a police department. Ranger did prove them right, progressing quickly in training.
He was awarded Feb. 1 to the Morehead City PD. Jones was the one who had suggested the department apply for the dog and offered to be his handler.
While there was no initial cost for Ranger, Morehead City Public Information Officer Anna Smith said the town has allocated $2,000 for care, food and vet bills in this year’s budget.
Jones, who owns two other dogs, said Ranger stays at his home in a kennel area.
“We train every day, except Saturdays and Sundays,” Jones said.
The dog comes to work with the officer every day. Jones drives a police vehicle that is especially equipped for Ranger. The dog has his own area in the back of the police SUV, complete with his water bowl.
The vehicle is temperature controlled and will automatically kick the air conditioning and fans on if the temperature gets too high. It even has alarms that go off if it gets too hot. However, Jones said the vehicle and AC run constantly if Ranger is inside.
As for Ranger, he is enjoying his notoriety, and gets plenty of treats while on duty.
“He is pampered,” Jones admitted. “K9 Ranger has been such a great addition.”
Morehead City Police Capt. Tim Guthrie said the department has had other police dogs in the past, “but until Ranger, it had been a while.”
