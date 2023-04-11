MOREHEAD CITY - Carteret County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a disturbance Saturday, April 8 at 706 Hedrick Blvd. in Morehead City.
Upon arrival, responders discovered two people who had been shot at the location, according to a press release from the Carteret County Sheriff's Office.
Jaime Hicks Long, 47, was found deceased inside the residence, while her husband, David Wayne Long, 39, was found still alive in their backyard shed with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
David Long was transported to Carteret Health Care where he died shortly after.
Jaime Long was director of Carteret County Human Resources for over six years at the time of the incident, with over 23 years of professional experience from both public and private sectors.
Jaime Long's responsibilities included recruitment, health benefits, labor relations, contract negotiations and workman's compensation claims.
She recently instituted a new county leadership management training program for employee development, with the first graduating class happening last month.
"It is with the deepest sadness and heaviest of hearts that Carteret County Government must share that CCG Human Resources Director Jaime Hicks Long passed away Saturday, April 8, 2023, at her Morehead City home," wrote Carteret County Public Information Officer Nick Wilson.
During their investigation, detectives learned David Long had recently been dealing with mental health issues which likely contributed to the incident, according to the release.
"She will be remembered as a fierce advocate for the employees of Carteret County and a dedicated public servant," Wilson wrote.
County Manager Tommy Burns also released a statement expressing his sadness for the Longs' passing.
"Her passing represents an enormous personal loss to each and every one of us," Burns said. "She was a brilliant friend, colleague and champion for many, and her absence will be forever felt. Jaime had great visions for our county team, and we will continue to carry out those vision. Our most heartfelt condolences, thoughts and prayers go out to Jaime's family as they grieve their loss."
In honor of their passing, all county flags will be lowered Tuesday for a period of mourning.
No further details are being released at this time, and the incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.