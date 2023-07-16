One week remains for residents in the county’s 11 incorporated municipalities to consider possible changes in their respective town management. Once the filing deadline closes Friday, July 21 at the county’s Board of Elections the decision will be final as to who will be running for each open seat in the upcoming municipal elections November 7.
As of Friday morning, 40 residents have filed paperwork along with a $5 fee to seek election in one of 32 open municipal seats or eight mayoral chairs. In some cases, such as Peletier and Cedar Point, fewer candidates have filed than seats to be filled. In Morehead City, Newport and Emerald Isle there are more candidates than open positions, indicating a very vibrant campaign ahead.
There is little time left if residents in these incorporated towns want to influence future decisions by considering alternative candidates. Once the filing ends the options for voters is fixed and the choices limited to those who have put themselves forward.
The issues faced by the current and future elected officials are varied and unique among the 11 municipalities but they all have immediate impact on lives and businesses. In addition to budget priorities, these municipal officials will deal with parking, waste disposal, zoning, parks and recreation, and in some towns officials are tasked with decisions about water access, beach nourishment and historic districts.
Over the past year, the News-Times has covered numerous disputes related to zoning, planning, and budget issues that are altering both the appearance and the economic future of the affected municipalities. In several instances, these decisions are also impacting other towns and unincorporated sections of the county.
Considering that there are 11 incorporated municipalities and approximately 68 thousand full-time residents in the county it is easy to see how decisions at the municipal level can be influential beyond the town limits.
Newport town leaders are facing potential challenges posed by the eventual construction of I-42, which will increase traffic flow by and through that town. That town board’s decisions have the potential of impacting nearby towns of Bogue and Morehead City since Newport will, by default, become the gateway for the county since that is where the interstate will end.
Additionally, that town board manages the county’s largest municipality in land area. As the Newport board considers continuing zoning issues it will be deciding residential and building issues for its voters and taxpayers. Those decisions will also impact and possibly even dictate the rest of the county’s growth since Newport is the area with greatest opportunity for housing development.
The four beach municipalities are experiencing rapid growth as well, but those towns are not only restricted by developable land but also by a plethora of environmental concerns that influence development and long range planning. In addition to the standard responsibilities as elected officials, these town board members oversee and direct the maintenance and management of the county’s primary tourist destination, the beaches.
Whether it’s a mundane issue such as garbage pickup or road paving, zoning for business development such as Morehead City has recently experienced, or the esoteric concerns of maintaining a certain culture such as in the historic town of Beaufort, each of the county’s municipalities are dealing with growing demands and changes. Those changes will be the responsibility of those who are selected in the upcoming November elections and the opportunity to influence those decisions will be limited once the Friday deadline passes.
The impact of Novembers elections will be felt for the next decade if not longer. Voters in the county’s 11 municipalities should take heed of the famous words of the late Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Thomas P. “Tipp” O’Neill, who always advised his peers and constituents, “All politics is local.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.