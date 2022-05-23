EMERALD ISLE — About 60 people participated in Hands Across the Sand, an annual event to show support for clean oceans and beaches and renewable energy sources Saturday at the Bogue Inlet Fishing Pier in Emerald Isle.
“We talked with others that left early and would have participated,” Joel Dunn, one of the organizers and chairperson of the Croatan Group of the Sierra Club, said Monday. “Traffic to the pier was jammed up on Saturday, and I know that prevented some folks from making it. That's why I rode my bike.”
“We are planning for next year to do more to create better signage and more to help people know what we are doing and get it out early when people are just arriving for the day,” he added.
Still, he said he felt those who were there were enthusiastic.
“One nice thing about doing it at the pier is that we can get organic participation from folks that just happen to be there and help get the message to them,” he said. “We always make new contacts."
Mr. Dunn said that in 2019 when about 200 people participated, the event was buoyed by the then ongoing debate over exploring for and drilling for oil off the East Coast, including North Carolina.
“The same sense of urgency was not there this year that we had in 2019,” he said.
“But we feel that by carrying the message to the beachgoers at the pier, we can help to increase awareness of the issues. By far, the issues of clean water and clean trash-free beaches are the ones that resonated as they are more immediate than our other focus on clean energy.”
Organizers had planned a beach cleanup after the participants lined up, holding hands at the surf line. But high tide limited the room, and there wasn’t much room to move around, so it didn’t happen.
“We were prepared with bags, but the crowd dissipated before we could launch a cleanup,” Mr. Dunn said.
He thanked Sabrina Hylton of Emerald Isle Realty for helping organize the event and publicizing it.
HAS is an international event with gatherings worldwide. It began in Florida in 2010, according to Mr. Dunn, after the Deepwater Horizon offshore oil rig spill decimated much of the Gulf Coast.
Unlike most past years, there wasn’t a Hands Across the Sand event at Fort Macon State Park in Atlantic Beach this year. Mr. Dunn said the club couldn’t find anyone to organize it this year.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
