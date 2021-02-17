CARTERET COUNTY — The COVID-19 vaccination clinic that was scheduled for Thursday at the Kmart building in Morehead City has been canceled.
In a release, Carteret County officials said the cancellation is “due to an issue with the shipment of the vaccine supply.”
The clinic will be rescheduled and the new date will be announced.
The Carteret County Health Department said it is contacting individuals who were scheduled for Thursday’s clinic to notify them of the cancellation. The vaccination clinics scheduled for this Saturday and Sunday will still be conducted.
For additional information or to request to be placed on the vaccination waiting list, residents can visit carteretcountync.gov/vaccine or call 252-728-8550, option 2.
This is a developing report.
