BOGUE — The Bogue planning board will meet at 6:30 p.m. April 6 in town hall on Chimney Branch Road.
Shawne Southard, town clerk and zoning administrator, said she plans to recommend two updates to the zoning permit application requirements for the town.
The first is to require those applying for a permit to include a plat survey showing the actual dimensions of the lot to be developed.
The second is a clarification that the town requires a street deposit of $750 to build on parcels on town streets. A request for refund of the street deposit must be made with a copy of the Certificate of Occupancy (CO) by the property owner or developer no later than six months after issuance of a CO. If the request along with the CO is not received within the six-month period, the deposit will be forfeited.
Once the planning board makes a decision, it will be make a recommendation to the full town council. The next council meeting is set for 6 p.m. April 17.
