Disaster help available for farmers
On Feb. 9, Acting Agriculture Secretary Anthony Shea declared a natural disaster in North Carolina based on losses caused by excessive rain that occurred April 1, 2020 through Nov. 14. As a result of this natural disaster, five North Carolina counties were declared eligible for federal disaster assistance, including Farm Service Agency emergency loans for eligible family farmers. Those primary disaster counties are Dare, Onslow, Tyrrell, Washington and Wilkes.
In addition to the five primary disaster counties, 18 additional counties are named as contiguous counties where eligible family farmers may qualify for FSA EM loan assistance. Those are Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Beaufort, Bertie, Caldwell, Carteret, Chowan, Currituck, Duplin, Gyde, Iredell, Jones, Martin, Pender, Surry, Watauga and Yadkin counties.
Effective Feb. 9, farmers in these counties may apply for EM loans for production losses. Tuesday, Oct. 12 is the deadline for filing an application.
The local office is located at 304 Industrial Drive in New Bern. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Any farmer who suffered a production loss should contact the office for additional information.
NWS announces statewide tornado drill
The National Weather Service weather forecasting office in Newport announced that at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 10 a statewide tornado drill will take place. The drill will be broadcast on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s weather radio and the emergency alert system.
CP planners cancel meeting
The Cedar Point Board Planning Board meeting scheduled Tuesday has been canceled because of a lack of agenda items.
The next scheduled meeting is Tuesday, April 6 at 6:30 p.m.
School board will meet
The Carteret County Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive in Beaufort. The meeting will be broadcast live on the school system’s YouTube channel.
A limited number of chairs in the boardroom will be available for the public because of COVID-19 social distancing requirements. Seating will be available on a first-come, first-seated basis.
Public comments should be emailed to superintendent@carteretk12.org by noon Tuesday. The subject line should say “public comment.” Include your name and address in the submission. Comments will be read during the board meeting.
Agenda topics include first and second reading of policy revisions due to N.C. School Boards Association updates, awarding of a Wide Area Network service contract, school bond update and approval of a $1,057,422 budget revision due to monthly adjustments in state, federal, county capital and special revenue funds.
Beaufort sets special meeting
The Beaufort Board of Commissioners will convene a special meeting Monday to discuss a possible funding package from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for utility improvements.
The board meets virtually at 4 p.m. To join the meeting, visit zoom.us/j/91220708762?pwd=S09ndVR0NGJCYnczWTFyZzRaUG9TZz09.
BOE to see ExpressVoting demonstration
The Carteret County Board of Elections will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday for its regular meeting.
The board will meet in-person at its offices at 1702 Live Oak St., Suite 200, in Beaufort.
No agenda was immediately available, but in a notice, officials said PrintElect representatives would be on hand for a ExpressVoting equipment demonstration.
HPC to meet Tuesday night
The Beaufort Historic Preservation Commission has set a full agenda for its Tuesday meeting.
The panel meets at 6 p.m. virtually, and the public can join by visiting zoom.us/j/92053178662?pwd=RUQyNDAwNnV6aUFqQW8zeDV0dndHdz09.
On the agenda for the night is a revised application for a deck and fencing at 218 Front St., demolition of the structure at 204 Turner St., new construction at 312 Ann St., an accessory structure at 120 Moore St., a rear enclosure at 109 Broad St., a deck at 301 Front St., exterior renovations at 113 Front St., an addition to the ticket booth at 620 Front St., staff updates and minutes from Jan. 5 and Feb. 2 meetings.
MHC Council meets for workshop Tuesday
The Morehead City Council will meet for its monthly workshop Tuesday at 9 a.m. The panel will convene in council chambers of the municipal building, and the meeting will be livestreamed via Zoom, as well.
To attend a virtual broadcast of the meeting, contact City Clerk Cathy Campbell at 252-726-6848, ext. 139, or email cathy.campbell@moreheadcitync.org by 3 p.m. Monday.
